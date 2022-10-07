Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization
“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war
TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the U.N. General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly.
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
U.S. accuses Russia of exploiting Africa resources to fund Ukraine war
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russian mercenaries on Thursday of exploiting natural resources in the Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and elsewhere to help fund Moscow's war in Ukraine, a charge Russia rejected as "anti-Russian rage."
Putin says Russia will win back territory lost in Ukraine as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.
Zelensky claims Russian occupiers ‘trying to escape’ liberated Ukraine regions
Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russian occupiers are attempting to escape liberated settlements in Ukraine. The Ukrainian president also suggested there is a “growing understanding” that Vladimir Putin “made a mistake” by invading his nation. “There are new liberated settlements in several regions,” Mr Zelensky said in...
Ukraine is hitting Russia hard in the regions Moscow is trying to seize
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — As Vladimir Putin lost more of the Ukrainian territory he is seeking to annex, his government on Tuesday sought to finalize the formalities of its claim to four Ukrainian regions, none of which are fully controlled by Russia anymore. The upper house of Russia’s rubber-stamp...
nationalinterest.org
The War in Ukraine Has Revealed an Independent Kazakhstan
Astana is undergoing a diplomatic and political shift amid the Russo-Ukrainian War, and observers should keep a close eye on its balancing act. The Kazakhstani government will not recognize the illegal Russian referenda meant to validate the annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation. This is just the latest evidence that Kazakhstan’s foreign policy is made in Astana, not in Moscow.
Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
Putin warns of more attacks after deadly Russian strikes rock Kyiv, Lviv and other Ukrainian cities
Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities reported blasts and power outages on Monday morning, as Russia lashed out with a massive wave of violent airstrikes that carried echoes of the initial days of its invasion.
Russia strikes Kyiv, other cities in Ukraine in wake of bridge explosion
(VIENNA) – Russia launched attacks striking the center of Kyiv and dozens of regions in Ukraine on Monday in apparent retaliation for what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist attack” on a crucial bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula. The missile strikes on the...
Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities after attack on Crimean bridge
Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least eight people were killed in the capital and more than 20 injured in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities.Among the locations struck were a playground, public park and pedestrian bridge.The hits came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the attack in Crimea as “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine. Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they...
Russia Appoints New Overall Commander for Its Military in Ukraine
WASHINGTON – Russia has appointed a new commander to lead all of its forces in Ukraine as the Kremlin's war marches into its eighth month. Sergei Surovikin, an Army general who also oversees Russia's air force, previously led Russian forces in Syria. His new role will involve galvanizing Russian troops after a slew of setbacks, including heavy losses of troops and equipment, and the forfeiture of thousands of square miles of occupied territory.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation ofhis war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO security alliance. Putin’s land grab and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signing of what he said...
