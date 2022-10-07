ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
CHINA
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
KRMG

'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war

TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin says Russia will win back territory lost in Ukraine as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns

Vladimir Putin has defiantly claimed that Russia will stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, despite recent military losses. Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

The War in Ukraine Has Revealed an Independent Kazakhstan

Astana is undergoing a diplomatic and political shift amid the Russo-Ukrainian War, and observers should keep a close eye on its balancing act. The Kazakhstani government will not recognize the illegal Russian referenda meant to validate the annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation. This is just the latest evidence that Kazakhstan’s foreign policy is made in Astana, not in Moscow.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia targets Kyiv and Ukraine’s cities after attack on Crimean bridge

Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and a host of other cities across the country on Monday morning in a massive series of rush-hour attacks in apparent revenge for the explosions on a Crimean bridge over the weekend.At least eight people were killed in the capital and more than 20 injured in initial casualty figures given by Ukraine authorities.Among the locations struck were a playground, public park and pedestrian bridge.The hits came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin described the attack in Crimea as “act of terrorism” and blamed Ukraine. Senior officials in Moscow on Monday said they...
EUROPE
NBC Chicago

Russia Appoints New Overall Commander for Its Military in Ukraine

WASHINGTON – Russia has appointed a new commander to lead all of its forces in Ukraine as the Kremlin's war marches into its eighth month. Sergei Surovikin, an Army general who also oversees Russia's air force, previously led Russian forces in Syria. His new role will involve galvanizing Russian troops after a slew of setbacks, including heavy losses of troops and equipment, and the forfeiture of thousands of square miles of occupied territory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Los Angeles Times

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation ofhis war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO security alliance. Putin’s land grab and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signing of what he said...
POLITICS

