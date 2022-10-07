Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Input Deadline Nears for Offshore Wind Project
Federal agency BOEM held a public session in EG last week. Winding its way through the regulatory process, an ambitious offshore wind farm project is being planned for the waters off Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Right now, a public comment period is open through Oct. 17 and East Greenwich was host to a public session last week. East Greenwich News only heard about the public session hours before, via Twitter, and since the session happened to be at Swift Community Center, we decided to learn more.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Patricia Page Named Interim EGHS Principal
The press release from EGSD about the naming of Patricia Page as interim principal of EGHS. Former principal Ken Hopkins resigned in August after two years in the position (read more HERE). The East Greenwich School Committee approved the contract for Dr. Patricia Page to begin serving as the Interim...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Division Rd. Project Review; GA Candidate Forums
A photo an October moon over Greenwich Bay by Ray Johnson. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Indigenious Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day – No school today as we remember the people who inhabited the United States before, and the arrival of, Christopher Columbus in 1492.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Thomas Francis Doyle, 92
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Thomas Francis Doyle, 92, who was born in Providence in 1929, passed away on Oct. 9. He was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football
11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Troop 2 Continues 100th Anniversary Celebration Oct. 15
And a history of the troop, reprinted with permission of the EGHPS. Troop 2 East Greenwich is inviting the community to help celebrate its 100th Anniversary on October 15 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Academy Field, Swift Community Center and Troop 2’s Scout Hall on Spring Street. There will be displays and tours of the Scout House, scout skill demonstrations, games, crafts and other activities. Sen. Jack Reed and other local dignitaries will be on hand. Troop 2 hopes to introduce a wider audience to the joys and benefits of scouting for both boys and girls.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Unified Volleyball: EG Bests Westerly, 2-1, in Tight Contest
Above: xxxx. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (chuckn.com). My editor likes to get the game results out of the way so … the Avengers won the match but it was no easy feat with the Bulldogs winning the second set. The game scores were a nail-biting 25-19, 25-20, and 26-24.
