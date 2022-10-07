A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.

DAHLONEGA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO