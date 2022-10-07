Read full article on original website
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Cobb Parkway north of EMC Parkway on Friday just before 1 p.m. According to police, Kevin Michael Johnson, of Marietta, was traveling north on Cobb Parkway in a black 2020 Chevrolet Colorado in the left lane, approaching stopped traffic. A Powder Springs man was in a white 2007 International straight truck that was stopped in traffic in the left lane, north of the approaching Chevrolet.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down all lanes of the highway. According to DeKalb police dispatch, officers are responding to a call of a shooting in the westbound lanes of I-285 near I-675.
A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn fire officials are investigating what caused an explosion inside a tire shop that left one person injured on Tuesday afternoon. An explosion inside Fairburn Tire on SW Broad St. caused the building to catch on fire, officials confirmed. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed two lives. According to the troopers, a motorcycle driven [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The car was found wrecked Tuesday in Gwinnett...
ATLANTA — Update: All lanes are now open. All lanes of I-85 southbound at Senoia Road are blocked due to a wreck Monday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 138 instead or use Highway 29 through Fairburn as an alternate. At this time, it is unclear if there...
DeKalb County Police responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman. The crash happened on Gresham Road and I-20 at 7:30 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a crash that has shut down a busy part of downtown. There is an active scene and large police presence at Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that the crash is related to a shooting at...
On Saturday evening, Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man who attempted to flee from the troopers. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was found at a construction site in Gwinnett County is now in custody. Police said on Friday they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. Police identified the victim as Breana Rogers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine children and two adults, a mother and stepfather, were in an SUV traveling from Georgia that crashed early Sunday morning in Jefferson County, killing an 11-year-old boy and injuring the other ten occupants, after the SUV driver was forced to take evasive action when another driver made an unsafe lane change.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A K-9 killed on Friday in the line of duty was laid to rest on Monday. Figo worked with Georgia State Patrol and died after a suspect shot him. NewsChopper 2 followed a procession from the Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs to Figo’s final resting place.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop took a left turn on Thursday in Rockdale County. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a car near Ga HWY 138N and Eastview PKWY for a traffic stop, but they made a big discovery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said they are now investigating the death of a DeKalb County pastor’s wife as a homicide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lashunda Ellison, 50, died Monday after she was shot at her home in Decatur. Her...
ATLANTA — One man is dead after the Georgia State Patrol said the driver refused to stop after troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials told Channel 2 Action News they were on I-75 northbound in Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, was issued, but was canceled hours later. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith, who had last been seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday. “My wife...
