Gas prices took a big jump in the past week. Prices rose 14.2 cents per gallon averaging $3.80 a gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of over 2800 stations. Prices in Minnesota are 14.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 71.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the past week and stands at $5.04 per gallon. Prices in New Ulm range from $3.63 to $3.67 a gallon.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO