Apex Legends Mobile’s third season is beginning on Oct. 18, and it’s introducing new characters to celebrate. In a tweet shared to the official Mobile account, developer Respawn Entertainment shared Champions’ launch trailer. The video shows off Apex Legends PC and console character Ash, who will presumably be coming to the mobile roster during season three. The trailer also introduced a new character who appears to be a mysterious manager of the Apex Games and what looks to be a new arena where legends can fight with their fists.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO