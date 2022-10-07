Read full article on original website
When is Apex Legends Season 15?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, with only a few weeks before fans learn more about Season 15. Leaks and rumors surrounding the next season are abundantly pouring in, suggesting the addition of a new Legend and a brand new battle royale map. Similarly, players are also expecting to see some massive changes to the meta, with incoming buffs and nerfs for several popular legends. Naturally, players are eager to know the start date for Apex Legends Season 15.
Rammus is the big winner among the champions buffed in League Patch 12.20
While the 2022 League of Legends World Championship action continues, Riot Games is working on bringing some exciting changes to the live servers that will be hitting the game in Patch 12.20. The balance team is looking to buff Rammus, as he's currently stuck at a sub-50 percent win rate...
Rogue extend their dominion to the World Championship stage on day 2 of groups
Rogue opened the second day of the League of Legends World Championship group stage with a...
‘I’m not going to continue’: Nikobaby is packing in his Dota 2 pro career for a streaming pivot
Former Alliance pro Nikolay “Nikobaby” Nikolov has confirmed his retirement from the professional Dota 2 scene after the organization scrapped its roster ahead of another rebuild. “I’m not going to continue being a pro, one hundred percent,” he said during his Twitch stream on Oct. 10. And he...
Why are my Overwatch 2 characters locked?
A key part of the First Time User Experience (FTUE) in Overwatch 2 is having to unlock heroes as you progress through the game. While that’s a valuable journey for players who are just learning about the Overwatch universe, it’s less useful for those of us who have been playing the game for years.
It’s Rogue’s time: LEC champs blaze through Top Esports to complete perfect first Worlds round robin
Rogue have been on an eye-catching hot streak to open their run at the Worlds 2022...
Everyone’s beating everyone: Is Group A the most competitive group at Worlds 2022?
Across any sport, a four-team scenario with a three-way tie usually, if not always, implies that...
How to bind jump to scroll wheel in CS:GO
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most pinpoint precise games you can play, with aiming completely ruined by one wrong step and smokes that bloom in a particular way, giving you a one-way smoke. So you’ve made it, you want to learn to CS:GO jump through your mouse.
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions begins next week
Apex Legends Mobile’s third season is beginning on Oct. 18, and it’s introducing new characters to celebrate. In a tweet shared to the official Mobile account, developer Respawn Entertainment shared Champions’ launch trailer. The video shows off Apex Legends PC and console character Ash, who will presumably be coming to the mobile roster during season three. The trailer also introduced a new character who appears to be a mysterious manager of the Apex Games and what looks to be a new arena where legends can fight with their fists.
Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense
Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends...
Does Overwatch 2 have aim assist?
Overwatch 2 has been struggling since launch, with players have spent hours queuing to get into lobbies, unable to pick the characters they want, and even disconnecting from servers. The one thing Overwatch needed to nail, was the aiming. Players on PCs have the luxury of pinpoint precision aiming, where...
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Not-so-warm welcome: Top Esports spoil GAM Esports’ return to League’s World Championship
For three years, the VCS has been unable to take part in the League of Legends...
Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship
Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC...
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022
A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna's abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
Riot plans to ‘tap down’ Blitzcrank support and buff him in another position in League Patch 12.20
Riot Games is planning to shift Blitzcrank to another position in League of Legends. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer on Riot’s balance team, unveiled a list of changes for Patch 12.20 last night, and one of the champions adjusted in the update is set to be Blitzcrank. “Blitz JG changes are a buff, but he needs a decent tap down for Supp,” Phroxzon said.
Jankos speaks on why G2 is so good at beating Evil Geniuses, and if Group B is the ‘Group of Death’ at Worlds 2022
A professional League of Legends team rarely wins seven straight games against a single opponent—especially throughout...
That charming man: Trymbi has a better win rate than Hylissang on Rakan
Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus is the support player for Rogue that joined the team in November 2020. Initially, Trymbi joined Rogue to supplement the aggressive, yet deliberate playstyle of their AD carry, Steven “Hans sama” Liv. Although Hans sama soon left for Team Liquid, Trymbi stayed with Rogue to continue growing both as a person and player. Today, Trymbi is one of the best supports Europe can offer, with an incredible record history behind him that surpasses even LEC veterans, an LEC title, and a promising future at Worlds 2022.
League of bugs: Another huge bug strikes Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is in full swing with the group stage having...
