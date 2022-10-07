Read full article on original website
‘The Palace’: Matthias Schoenaerts To Star Alongside Kate Winslet In HBO’s Limited Series
Television has dramatically evolved over the last ten-twenty years as it’s become the destination for adult stories, mid-budgeted dramas, and the filmmakers that have migrated across the threshold to tell those stories. With all that in mind, HBO is putting together two new series that star “Mare of Easttown” actress Kate Winslet with “The Palace” and “The Trust.” Certainly, this highlights HBO’s commitment to continue working with the Emmy-winning actress for the foreseeable future (also perhaps a sign that a “Mare Of Easttown” sequel isn’t coming anytime soon, but the two parties want to continue working together).
‘A Haunting In Venice’: Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly & More Join Kenneth Branagh’s Spooky Agatha Christie Mystery
Ok, folks, are you ready for Hercule Poirot to get a little spooky? Well, if you are hoping to see Kenneth Branagh return with another Agatha Christie tale, this time with a potentially supernatural twist, you’re in luck. According to THR, Kenneth Branagh and 20th Century Studios are once...
‘Wednesday’ Trailer: Tim Burton Reveals Fred Armisen As His Uncle Fester
What’s Tim Burton up to, you ask? Well, after 2019’s Disney foray with the live-action remake of “Dumbo,” he’s back to the franchise route and staying in his spooky lane with “Wednesday,” a new take on “The Addams Family” franchise. As you likely heard by now, “Wednesday” centers on the titular Wednesday Addams family member, played by Jenna Ortega, and the film is now a series is now a Netflix series with a huge cast.
Dario Argento Says Isabelle Huppert Will Star In His Next Film
Dario Argento is an iconic filmmaker who revolutionized the horror genre in the ‘70s. His run of films from the mid-‘70s through the ‘80s is one of the best ever, with films such as “Deep Red,” “Suspiria,” “Inferno,” and “Tenebrae,” among others. And while his output in recent years hasn’t been nearly as prolific— his recent “Dark Glasses” is the first directorial outing in a decade— that isn’t stopping Argento from putting together really interesting features. And according to the filmmaker, his next film is set to feature one of the best actresses in the world.
The Best Movies To Buy Or Stream This Week: ‘Catherine Called Birdy,’ ‘The Limey,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ & More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’: Elvis Mitchell Talks Overlooked Black Movies, Harry Belafonte & The Complexities Of Blaxploitation [Interview]
For over two decades, Elvis Mitchell, a film critic for LA Weekly and The New York Times, has wanted to put Blaxploitation in its proper historical place. While the results of his desire would prototypically arrive from Mitchell in the form of a book, sadly, those plans went for naught. Instead, the project Mitchell wanted to pursue languished as a mere possibility, steadily built up in smaller pieces of writing in other forms and for other singular topics, rather than as a singular actualized holistic body of work.
‘M3GAN’ Trailer: Someone Thought It Was A Good Idea To Make A Creepy Doll Android In James Wan’s Latest Nightmare
If horror films have taught people anything, it’s never to trust a creepy doll. Often, they’ll come to life and murder you. Sci-fi films have also taught us lessons, such as androids are going to murder you. So, why would anyone decide the best thing to do is to create an android that looks like a creepy doll? Apparently, the characters in “M3GAN” didn’t get that memo.
‘Rosaline’ Review: An Insipid, Comedic Take On ‘Romeo & Juliet’
Watching “Rosaline” one can’t help but think of the Shakespeare-inspired or period-set films aimed at teens in the late-’90s, like “10 Things I Hate About You” or “Ever After” to name just a couple. They are smart, often stridently feminist through their character’s actions not just their words, and they don’t talk down to their audience or feel the need to make the source material “hip.” Yet, somehow Karen Maine’s latest film, based on a young adult novel by Rebecca Serle, achieves none of those feats. This comes at an even greater disappointment considering the sharp authenticity of Maine’s previous coming-of-age film “Yes, God, Yes.”
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Has Another Mystery To Solve In Netflix’s Upcoming Sequel
It shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Netflix’s “Enola Holmes” was a success when it was released in 2020. Not only is the film set in the world of Sherlock Holmes, which is an IP that people still love, but it stars Millie Bobby Brown, who is something of Netflix royalty thanks to her role in “Stranger Things.” Alas, the film was not only a major hit, but it struck a chord with critics, as well. As you might imagine, it wasn’t long before Netflix began work on the sequel, which is finally on its way to the streamer in a few weeks.
‘Women Talking’ Trailer: Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley & Claire Foy Lead Sarah Polley’s New Acclaimed Drama
The Oscar race officially started after the Telluride Film Festival, which took place early last month. While films like Sam Mendes’ “Empire Of Light” created a lot of buzz, perhaps no film had people talking like Sarah Polley’s upcoming drama, “Women Talking” (read our review). For one, the film is jam-packed with stars who were likely dying to appear in a movie by the Academy Award-nominated Polley, a favorite among filmmakers and actors. “Women Talking” stars two-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, Cannes Best Actress winner Rooney Mara (“Nightmare Alley”; “Carol”; “Lion”), as well as Claire Foy (“First Man”), Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Things”), Ben Wishaw, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy.
T.J. Miller Doesn’t Want To Work With Ryan Reynolds Again & Would Turn Down ‘Deadpool 3’ If Offered
Though T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds seemed like best buds in the two “Deadpool” films, that doesn’t seem to be the case in real life, according to Miller. Apparently, something happened between the two actors that is making it so Miller doesn’t want to work with Reynolds again.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie Delayed So It Can Find A New Director & Likely Not Arriving In 2023
When Bassam Tariq departed the Marvel Studios’ production of “Blade” just weeks before the film was expected to begin production, many assumed this would lead to a possible delay. Well, everyone was right. According to THR, Marvel Studios has reportedly paused work on “Blade” as the studio...
Adam Sandler Says His New Safdie Brothers Film Shoots Winter 2023 & Suggests It’ll Be Just As Intense As ‘Uncut Gems’
Everyone loves Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brother’s “Uncut Gems,” including Adam Sandler. The hyper-intense A24 crime drama (which we described as an “insane, cocaine-fueled New York street hustle”) received major accolades and is considered one of Sandler’s best serious performances, if not his best. And while it didn’t earn an Academy Award for Best Male Performance, it did win the Indie Spirit Award prize, and many pundits (including us) thought it certainly was Oscar-worthy. Sandler let it slip a few months back that he’s going to be reteaming with the Safdie Brothers, Josh, and Benny Safdie, again, and the film might be coming sometime sooner than we thought.
Eva Mendes Stopped Making Films Due To “Stereotypical Roles” Being Offered: “I Never Quit Acting”
It’s been nearly a decade since Eva Mendes starred in a feature film. That film, “Lost River,” debuted in 2014 and suffered a bit from mixed reviews. But since then, Eva Mendes has been non-existent on screen in films or TV shows (outside of one small role in the TV show “Bluey,” which is a fucking great children’s show, btw). This has led many to assume that Mendes has “retired” from acting to focus on her family with her spouse Ryan Gosling. Well, Mendes is here to remind us all again what happens when you assume.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer: Henry Selick and Jordan Peele Team Up For A Spooky New Animated Feature
“I’m going to keep trying to come up with original stories and meet the expectations the audience has for me,” Jordan Peele said on a recent edition of Variety’s podcast. “I hope to continue to lift original filmmakers up.”And he’s been true to his word. After the major Academy Award success of “Get Out” (which earned Peele two Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Director and won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay), Peele started immediately using the chips of goodwill he earned to help filmmakers he loved and admired. First up was Spike Lee and “BlacKkKlansman,” which he produced and was nominated for Best Picture. Now it’s stop-motion animator Henry Selick, who Peele has collaborated on the new animated Netflix feature “Wendell & Wild.”
Alejandro González Iñárritu Says Modern Films Have “A Lack Of Soul”
Alejandro González Iñárritu is an opinionated filmmaker. We have seen this quite a bit over the past several weeks, after the festival debut of his most recent film, “Bardo.” When critics initially panned his film, he got very defensive and even talked about underlying racism in the reviews. Now, the filmmaker is opening up about why he isn’t pleased with the high-gloss modern cinema we see in 2022.
‘Scream 2’ Contest: Win A Copy Of The Beloved Sequel on 4K UHD/Blu-Ray [Contest]
As we mentioned in our post regarding the contest we are running for “Army of Darkness,” it’s spooky season, and there isn’t a better way to celebrate than with a horror movie. So, why not give our readers another contest?. One fan-favorite franchise this time of...
Oscar Isaac Confirms Moon Knight Will Show Up Again In The MCU
In terms of the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 4 seemed to be used as a reintroduction to the world after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Sure, there are teases of multiverse shenanigans, but a lot of the new projects were used to set the stage, giving new status quos for previous characters (Falcon is the new Captain America, Wanda is the true Scarlet Witch, etc…) but also introducing brand-new characters, such as Shang-Chi, Eternals, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Yelena Belova, and Moon Knight. And we’ve already learned where we might see some of those new characters show up down the line, but in the case of Moon Knight, the series ended with no real assurance of future appearances. Fear not, True Believer, Moon Knight is going to return. Oscar Isaac is promising it.
‘Community’: Dan Harmon Says It’s Not “Legal” For Chevy Chase To Return For The Film But Is Optimistic About Donald Glover
“Six seasons and a movie” is a mantra that has kept the hope alive for “Community” fans over the past several years. What was once a joke turned into a rallying cry and then a reality, as it was recently announced that the canceled sitcom, “Community,” is getting a new film in the future. And now, Dan Harmon is shedding a bit more light on who is set to appear and who is definitely not.
