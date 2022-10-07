ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU football names captains for matchup against Ohio State on Saturday

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State football will look to bounce-back and snap a three-game losing streak against Ohio State on Saturday from Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans announced on Friday the captains for this week’s game against the Buckeyes. See below who is going to serve as the Spartans’ offensive, defensive and special teams captains:

Angelo Grose (Defense)

Hank Pepper (Special Teams)

