Washington, DC

Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions

President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
MINDEN, NV
Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the next University of Florida president

A search committee for the University of Florida has recommended Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to serve as the next university president. "Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector," Rahul Patel, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
COLLEGES
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — even the toddler of councilmember who wasn’t present — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. President Joe Biden joined the deluge of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council President Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, should resign. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all step down,” Jean-Pierre said. The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Those involved in the meeting were all Latinos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships

No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
MIDDLE EAST
Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money

With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
ELECTIONS
Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending

With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans' direction, in part because of a natural tightening closer to November as the races come into focus for more people, but also because of a deluge of television advertising in key races supporting GOP candidates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado’s 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump’s supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.
COLORADO STATE
Is 'rainbow fentanyl' a threat to your kids this Halloween? Experts say no

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been raising a terrifying alarm in recent weeks. According to the DEA, bright-colored fentanyl pills designed to hook children have been spotted in nearly two dozen states. The DEA says they identified a deliberate new marketing scheme by Mexican cartels and street dealers who...
KIDS
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
INTERNET
Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics

When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
A town employee quietly lowered the fluoride in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government — and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
RICHMOND, VT
