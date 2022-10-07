Read full article on original website
Biden to pardon simple federal marijuana possession convictions
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is taking executive action to pardon people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law and D.C. statute. The pardons will be done through an administration process to be developed by the Justice Department, senior administration officials told reporters on a briefing call, and will cover citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Filipino police kill 3 inmates in jail rampage after ex-senator was held hostage
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Alabama Sen. Tuberville equates descendants of enslaved people to criminals
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., compared descendants of enslaved people to criminals on Saturday at a rally for former President Donald Trump, drawing intense backlash for promoting a racist narrative. In front of an overwhelmingly white crowd in Minden, Nevada, Tuberville criticized Democrats for being "pro-crime." "They want crime because they...
A Supreme Court artist retires after 45 years documenting judicial history up close
Art Lien, one of the most celebrated courtroom artists of his time, retired this summer after 45 years sketching hearings and decisions at the Supreme Court. He worked first for CBS and, later, for NBC and SCOTUSblog. As the Supreme Court opened its session this fall — without him in...
Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline
A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The cyberattacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The group...
Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the next University of Florida president
A search committee for the University of Florida has recommended Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to serve as the next university president. "Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector," Rahul Patel, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A raucous crowd of protesters packed the Los Angeles City Council chamber Tuesday, calling for the resignation of three members involved in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to describe colleagues — even the toddler of councilmember who wasn’t present — as they plotted to safeguard Latino political strength in Council districts. President Joe Biden joined the deluge of criticism, saying through White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that former City Council President Nury Martinez, who is taking a leave of absence, and Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo, all Democrats, should resign. “The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling. They should all step down,” Jean-Pierre said. The uproar was triggered by a leaked recording of crude, racist comments from a nearly year-old meeting, which also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries. Those involved in the meeting were all Latinos.
PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships
No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
Want to know what message midterm candidates think will win? Follow the money
With the midterm elections a month away, ad spending tells the story of what messages the candidates and their backers think will win with voters. For Democrats, there's been a significant increase in spending on ads related to abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. And in many races, Republicans have amped up their ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime.
Biden calls for resignation of L.A. city council members over racist remarks
"Unacceptable" and "appalling" is how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described the crude and disparaging racist remarks that surfaced this week in a recording of three city council members in Los Angeles. President Biden believes all three council members should give up their seats, Jean-Pierre said. The recording was first reported by the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
Key Senate races tighten with a flood of GOP ad spending
With exactly four weeks left for ballots to be cast in the 2022 midterm elections, the landscape for control of the Senate is shifting again. The field has moved slightly back in Republicans' direction, in part because of a natural tightening closer to November as the races come into focus for more people, but also because of a deluge of television advertising in key races supporting GOP candidates.
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
Colorado elections chief, challenger divided what’s partisan
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado’s 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump’s supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.
Graft convictions extend Suu Kyi's prison term to 26 years
BANGKOK — (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on two more corruption charges Wednesday, with two three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, added to previous convictions that now leave her with a 26-year total prison term. Suu...
Is 'rainbow fentanyl' a threat to your kids this Halloween? Experts say no
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been raising a terrifying alarm in recent weeks. According to the DEA, bright-colored fentanyl pills designed to hook children have been spotted in nearly two dozen states. The DEA says they identified a deliberate new marketing scheme by Mexican cartels and street dealers who...
Yaël Eisenstat: Why we need more friction on social media
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Friction. Facebook profits from being frictionless, says Yaël Eisenstat. But without friction, misinformation can spread like wildfire. The solution, Yaël says, is to build more friction into social media. About Yaël Eisenstat. Yaël Eistenstat is a democracy activist focusing...
Gary Franks: Black people must end ‘eggs-in-one-basket’ politics
When I first ran for office, I would never forget the laughter about my candidacy in an area in Connecticut that is over 90% white. Political leaders joked that white voters are not going to vote for you because you are Black and Black people are not going to vote for you because you are a Republican — “Good Luck.” They would chuckle. Well, overall I won six elections and...
A town employee quietly lowered the fluoride in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government — and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.
