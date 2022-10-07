Oklahoma vs. Texas: Behind Enemy Lines with Longhorns Wire
Less than 24 hours from now, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 118th time in the series. When the two sides lock up in the Cotton Bowl for the Red River Showdown both teams will be trying to end a losing streak.
Texas has lost four straight games in the Red River Showdown while Oklahoma has lost two-straight in the 2022 season,
Which streak will come to an end on Saturday? Here’s what our Ben Dackiw had to say about what the Sooners need to do to win while Bryant Crews provides his keys to the game.
To provide a bit more insight into this year’s Red River Showdown, we spoke with CJ Mumme of Longhorns Wire.
Who starts at Quarterback?
Expect Quinn Ewers to get the start for Texas in this one. Steve Sarkisian stated Texas’ quarterbacks are as healthy as they have been all season. If truly healthy, Ewers will start. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire
How has Texas responded to being the favorite?
Texas being favored in this matchup for the first time in 10 years has more to do with Oklahoma’s struggles than anything else. The Sooners are coming off two ugly losses while the Longhorns have played well in four out of five games. Dillon Gabriel’s injury plays a big role as well. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire
Under the radar player to watch on defense?
DeMarvion Overshown and D’Shawn Jamison get lots of attention as playmakers for Texas’ defense. While those two are certainly deserving, senior safety Anthony Cook has been rock solid on the back end for the Longhorns. He does not possess the flashy turnover stats but is one of the team’s better tacklers and leaders of the defense. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire
What’s the strength of an improved Texas defense?
Texas’ defense is a much-improved unit compared to last season. They have been effective at both stopping the run and limiting explosive plays. The sack numbers might not be eye-catching so far, but Texas is doing a good job of affecting the opposing quarterbacks. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire
Which head coach is under the most pressure?
Steve Sarkisian and Texas are facing the most pressure in this game. The Longhorns desperately need to turn the momentum around in this rivalry as Oklahoma has won the last four against Texas. The Sooners have the benefit of the doubt of having a first-year head coach and being riddled with injuries. – CJ Mumme, Longhorns Wire
