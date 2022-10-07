Read full article on original website
Business owner from Jackson sentenced to 2.5 years in prison ordered to repay $7.5M for health care fraud
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A business owner from Jackson was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to repay $7.5 million for health care fraud. Jamie McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23, 2020 to three felony counts of health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals.
Chilling Audio Provides Rare Glimpse Into Abuse at Troubled Illinois Residential Facility
No one was charged when staff were caught on a 911 tape threatening violence against a Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center resident who has developmental disabilities. New reporting shows a culture of cover-ups at the facility.
Stolen medication lands Paducah woman in jail
Reports of medication stolen from a local pharmacy on Saturday landed a Paducah woman in jail. McCracken County deputies responded to the pharmacy and reportedly learned 37-year-old Ashley M. Kell had stolen several doses of Hydrocodone. Deputies said Kell was interviewed on Monday and admitted to stealing and selling the...
Fentanyl trafficking investigation nets Paducah pair
A search warrant executed on Sunday afternoon netted a Paducah couple on trafficking charges. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office searched a home on Noble Road in connection to a drug investigation. The search reportedly uncovered several hundred pills believed to contain fentanyl along with several pounds of marijuana and around $16,000 in cash believed to be from drug sales.
Paducah Couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking
Paducah couple charged with Fentanyl trafficking, deputies say. Detectives seized hundreds of suspected Fentanyl pills and over 5 pounds of marijuana from a West Paducah couples' home. They also found about $16,000 cash.
Kid's Swat Challenge coming to Sikeston
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
Massac County voters to consider annexation of local school district
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The voters of Massac County, Illinois, will decide whether they want to approve the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove School District to the Massac County School District. The Paducah Sun reports that the Franklin-Johnson-Massac-Williamson Regional Board of Trustees approved a petition requesting annexation. This comes...
Paducah woman charged with drug, traffic offenses
A Paducah woman was charged with drug and traffic offenses Saturday night, following a traffic stop. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Shemwell Lane, near Oaks Road, just after 8 pm. The driver, 47-year-old Glenna J. Heitt, was allegedly found to be in...
Charges filed against three Arkansas resident in cash, drugs, and weapon seizure
STE. GENEVIEVE — A routine traffic stop at the 141-mile marker of I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday, September 28 has resulted in felony charges against three Arkansas residents and the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon. A deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, but it...
County clerks prepare with November midterm election just around the corner
PADUCAH — We're about a month away from the 2022 November midterm election, and if you want your vote to count in Kentucky, make sure you’re registered to vote by Tuesday, Oct. 11. County clerks are preparing as people get ready to go to the polls. In Livingston...
Only cooking fires allowed under Metropolis, Illinois burn ban
METROPOLIS, IL — The Metropolis Fire Department issued a reminder on social media of the current burn ban. Only fires for cooking purposes are allowed under the burn ban in Metropolis, Illinois. A burn ban is in effect for all of Massac County, Illinois, as of Friday, according to...
Traffic stop in Ballard County ends with felony drug arrest
A Georgia woman was arrested following a traffic stop in Wickliffe in early October. A Ballard County Sheriff's Deputy conducted the traffic stop on October 1 at 3:46 am. The deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by Karli Urenamarte of Bryan Georgia, on KY HWY 286 for a traffic violation. K9 Kony was deployed and allegedly alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
Man hurt driving off-road vehicle in dry Mississippi River bed
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A 19-year-old Missouri man was seriously hurt driving an off road vehicle on ground usually covered by the Mississippi River. The accident happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie, Missouri. Police say the man was driving a side-by-side in the dry river bed when he hit a sandbar and flipped.
Apartment damaged by gunfire in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning, October 9. Officers were called just before 12:40 a.m. to investigate the sound of gunfire on the 400 block of Sheridan Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, no injuries...
Franklin County Sheriff Seeking Identity of Person of Interest in Criminal Trespass Case
BENTON – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a person of interest in a criminal trespass investigation. Anyone with any information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
Cole Arrested Over Camera in Bathroom
(Desloge, MO) Desloge Alderman, and Park Hills Parks and Recreation director,54 year old Terance "Terry" Lee Cole, is charged with felony invasion of privacy and felony stealing of $750 or more after he was arrested for placing a camera in the bathroom of an 18 year old male who was staying at Cole's Desloge residence. A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the Desloge Police Department requested the help of the Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit to investigate an alleged invasion of privacy offense. The report states the 18 year old had found a camera hidden in the bathroom and had turned it over to Desloge Police October 1st. During the investigation, and subsequent discussions with Cole, investigators learned the camera was one of several purchased wish Park Hills City Funds. According to the report nude images of the 18 year old male were found on the SD card Cole provided to police. Investigators say when confronted with the evidence he ended his interview with them and asked for an attorney. Park Hills city officials have placed Cole on unpaid suspension while the investigation continues and in Desloge officials are giving no comment on the matter. Cole is set for his initial court appearance Tuesday.
RAW VIDEO: Large fire in Scott Co., Mo.
Kentuckians have until midnight tonight to register to vote for the November election. Rain is in the forecast, but Heartland Farmers are still dealing with the consequences of the drought. Illinois Parental Notification of Abortion Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ill. democratic lawmakers passed a plan last year to...
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Driver arrested in connection with crash into gas station, car in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Cape Girardeau on Sunday morning, October 9. The crash happened at the Bi-State gas station on the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. According to Cape Giradeau Police, a driver crashed into the store and...
Colorfest held in downtown Anna, Ill.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - People from across the southern Illinois area gathered in downtown Anna on Saturday, October 8 for the Union County Colorfest. This festival featured arts and crafts, painting for the kids and a variety of vendors which include local wineries. We saw firsthand people enjoying the music...
