wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Hot tickets for popular food events on sale now
There are so many October events to be excited about, but due to ticket demand and timing, I’m moving a November event to the top of my list.. Bourbon and Bubbles at The Dayton Art Institute has long been a favorite event of mine. I was part of the...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
dayton.com
Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest
Tickets are now on sale for one of the largest, outdoor Halloween parties in the Miami Valley. The 36th annual Hauntfest returns to the Oregon District on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Andy Rowe, assistant general manager at Blind Bob’s and president of the Oregon District...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
dayton.com
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
Ohio Task Force 1 heads back to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday morning, Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) officially demobilized operations after assisting in Florida along the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in September. A release by OH-TF1 says the 84-member Urban Search and Rescue team is headed back to Ohio after demobilizing Sunday, […]
With God’s Grace seeks candy donations for Trunk or Treat event
Last year, the pantry had more than 800 kids come to the event. This year they're hoping for more which is why they are turning to the community to collect candy donations.
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: October 10, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Dayton Daily News) - Smoke continues to emanate from a fire at a West Carrollton recycling facility. The fire that started around noon Sunday sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles in the South Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News reports firefighters from over a half-dozen jurisdictions battled the blaze at the Cohen Recycling Center. Fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Officials are warning folks with sensitive respiratory issues about smoke from the fire. The recycling center processes scrap metal and other items. But it’s not known exactly what is burning at the facility. No information on the fire’s cause is available at this time, and no injuries have been reported.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
He is a 2-year-old neutered black & white tuxedo. Sylvester is very friendly, loves to play and get attention from people. Come meet him today in the Kool Kats room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check us out on Facebook at...
52nd Ohio Sauerkraut Festival taking place in Waynesville this weekend
WAYNESVILLE — The 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival is taking place this weekend in Waynesville, October 8-9. The event is held on the second full weekend of October, according to its website. Volunteers are making cabbage rolls at Saint Augustine’s Church. Cathie Roibillard’s family has been at this...
countynewsonline.org
Annual Homecoming Parade
The Annual Home Coming Parade through downtown Greenville drew a big crowd – as usual. Here are some photos. Find more at our facebook page!
‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
