Read full article on original website
Related
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa
At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
Iowa Is One Of The Most Dangerous States For Deer Collisions
I once had a history teacher who would always say "Make sure you watch out for deer" at the end of our class, and while most of us couldn't drive at the time, it is a phrase that stuck with me. When driving in Iowa, and other Midwestern states, the...
7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)
There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Road Crew Doesn’t Let Dead Animal Keep Them From Finishing The Job
Have you ever looked at road construction and thought or said out loud, "There's nobody working here? What the heck?" I'm guilty of this, I'll admit. Of course, there is probably a reason for not seeing anyone doing the work at that exact moment. If you're still on the "those crews never work" bandwagon this might change your mindset.
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
Iowa and Illinois Firefighters Looking For Big Win In The Quad Cities Chili Cook-Off
The 1st Annual Quad Cities Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is underway! Area fire departments will be competing to see which firehouse makes the best chili in the Quad Cities!. The $10 entry fee includes a voting card and a taste of each firefighter's chili. All proceeds benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.
Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday
If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Trouble Do You Get In For Smashing Pumpkins In Illinois?
Halloween pranks are just as iconic as the holiday itself. Debatably the most popular line associated with Halloween is,. Today we will look at just how much trouble those tricks could get you in this season in the great state of Illinois. Popular Halloween Pranks. There are a lot of...
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?
While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Quad Cities, Protect Wildlife & Don’t Use Bleach On Your Pumpkins
Carving pumpkins is a must during the Halloween season. But the only bad thing about carving pumpkins is the fact that they rot so quickly. A trick to keep carved pumpkins lasting long is to spray them with a bleach solution. Many agencies around the country are begging people not to do that for the sake of local wildlife.
PETS・
Iowa & Illinois Culver’s Super Special Cheesy Burger Is Back For A Limited Time
The last time Culver's introduced this burger to the ravenous public, locations sold out within hours. This year, the burger chain hopes to supply folks with these cheesy amazing burgers for 3 weeks. Or while supplies last. It all started as an April Fool's joke. It was April 1, 2021...
Iowa, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
I doubt anyone is making a salad in the garage which means the smell of Cucumbers could be a very bad thing. Allegedly some venomous snakes do smell like vegetables. With it getting colder outside more, and more animals try to move inside. While Bats and Birds usually go to...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”
If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
These Are AI Generated Pictures Of The Quad Cities
AI art has become very popular over the last couple of years, and I finally got a program to let me make my own ai art. You can make the system do anything. All you have to do is think of what would be funny to you and type it in. Here is "Dog With Weird Hat."
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Illinois Woman Finds Son She Put Up for Adoption 26 Years Ago
A woman in Illinois made the decision 26 years ago that she would put her newborn son up for adoption. Now, after years of searching, she and her biological son are reunited thanks to a Facebook post. Jen Middlebrooks was interviewed by WMBD News in a just-shared video on YouTube....
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0