US 104.9

You Need About $1 Million To Retire Comfortably In Iowa

At this point retiring anywhere isn't cheap. In fact, Iowa is the 17th cheapest state to retire in even with a price tag close to $1 million. At least you're not in Hawaii... sure they have a lot of beauty, but you'd need about $ 2 million to retire there comfortably.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

7 Times Iowa Has Been on Snopes (Were They True or False?)

There is a lot of weird things that happen in Iowa. But, like many things on the Internet, not all of them you hear about are true. That is where a website like Snopes.com can come in handy. You can go to major news sites and maybe get lucky finding what really happened, but Snopes.com will tell you if it's true, false, inconclusive, or just the stuff of legend.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

Harvest Moon Reaches Its Peak Over Missouri & Illinois Sunday

If you're a fan of sky wonders, keep an eye on the moon as it's only gonna get better as the harvest moon reaches its peak this Sunday night, October 9. Farmer's Almanac mentions that the full moon on Sunday, October 9, 2022 is a harvest moon. It says "this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores

This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
CLINTON, IA
US 104.9

Is It Too Early To Pick Out A Christmas Tree In Iowa?

While you might be putting together your Halloween costume over the next few weeks, some people are already thinking ahead about a different holiday tradition. Yes, it's barely October, but that doesn't mean we can't plan ahead for that first snowfall. The United States is home to approximately 15,000 Christmas tree growers, according to Iowa Christmas Tree Farms.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities

A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Quad Cities, Protect Wildlife & Don’t Use Bleach On Your Pumpkins

Carving pumpkins is a must during the Halloween season. But the only bad thing about carving pumpkins is the fact that they rot so quickly. A trick to keep carved pumpkins lasting long is to spray them with a bleach solution. Many agencies around the country are begging people not to do that for the sake of local wildlife.
PETS
US 104.9

Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
ILLINOIS STATE
US 104.9

Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy Makes You Want To Say “Mm”

If you plan on staying at home this Halloween to give people treats on October 31st on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, you're going to make you have two things on hand:. You'll be the favorite neighborhood house for both adults and kids. Any booze will do, but if you don't know Iowa's favorite Halloween candy, don't worry, that's why you're here. A new map shows each state's favorite Halloween candy and Iowa's is a chocolaty treat.
IOWA STATE
US 104.9

These Are AI Generated Pictures Of The Quad Cities

AI art has become very popular over the last couple of years, and I finally got a program to let me make my own ai art. You can make the system do anything. All you have to do is think of what would be funny to you and type it in. Here is "Dog With Weird Hat."
VISUAL ART
US 104.9

US 104.9

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

