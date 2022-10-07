Read full article on original website
New Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 6 of college football
College football has been full of excitement over the past two weekends. Last week’s action resulted in a seismic overhaul of the rankings, and this weekend could add to that even further. After Saturday’s games in Week 6, the new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released.
WKRC
Girl changing the face of high school football as team's quarterback
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRC/WISN/CNN Newsource) - A Wisconsin girl is helping change the face of high school football as her team's quarterback. Senior Ava Matz started as Pewaukee High School's quarterback at the homecoming and senior night game Friday. "I know our boys at first we're kind of like, 'You're playing...
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mass Shooting happened during a televised high school football game in Ohio | 3 injured
A high school football game came to an immediate stop when gunshots rang out in a football game in Ohio. Central Catholic High School and Whitmer High School were in the fourth quarter of the game with Whitmer getting blown out 46-16 when gunshots rang out. You can see the...
CBS Sports
AP Top 25 poll: Georgia jumps to No. 1, Alabama falls to No. 3 in college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 6 have produced a shake-up in the top four of the college football rankings. There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and every spot in the top five has a new team as the voters start to scrutinize every result among the final undefeated teams in the country.
Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News
Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired
An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss
Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith collapses, taken off field by ambulance
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith suffered a neck injury Sunday against the New England Patriots and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Young boy runs on field at Bucs game, gets slammed into ground by security guard
For the second time in as many weeks, someone has run onto an NFL football field during an active game. This time, a young boy ran onto the field at Raymond James Field on Sunday while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing Atlanta Falcons. He ran onto the field in...
Lions Safety Saivion Smith Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Suffering Leg Injury
VIDEO: Saivion Smith's leg injury.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
Long Branch postpones football game, will play with no spectators allowed
Long Branch High School's home football game against Neptune High School has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be played with no fans in attendance. A Long Branch school official said because the situation is "fluid, cancellation of the game is still an option.'' The game was originally scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. Friday.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
￼How Close to Real-Life is Madden 23?
When Madden came out for the first time in 1988, it was an instant hit with football fans and helped launch a franchise that’s still going strong today. Since then, the game has gotten better and better over time, but even so, it still isn’t perfect. That’s because some things can’t be replicated in a digital environment, such as real-life injuries, off-field drama, and other issues that affect players’ performances on the field. Let’s take a look at how close to real-life Madden 23 is.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 10, 2022 | Presented by Tunnel to Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Falcons traded LB Deion Jones to the Browns for a late round pick. Browns traded a late round pick to the Falcons for B Deion Jones. Steelers are expecting LB TJ Watt to expected to return in Week 10. San Francsico 49ers. 49ers believe CB Emmanuel Moseley tore his ACL.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alama Uluave, OC, San Diego State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5SR. Poor height and average weight combination. Marginal arm length and average hand size. On the field, he showcases a repertoire of great athletic traits. Great AA. He displays great play speed, explosion, agility, balance, and twitch. Mentally and physically, he displays great competitiveness and toughness. He shows average play strength and size. Has a great collection of traits that leads to plenty of winning reps. In the pass, he shows great latch, flexibility, and leverage. The leverage he displays at his height is good and more than makes up for those shorter measurements. He shows good power, but he also staves off pass rushers with hand use, latch, flexibility, agility, and instincts. Against the speed rush, he is great. His hands are efficient and well placed. He keeps them on the inside, aiming at defenders’ chests. With the quality of hand usage and instincts he shows, he displays a great ability to counter defenders. He is a great technician. His counter is great, showing that he is capable of fending defenders off with concise hand use to redirect them. He shows average ability to deal with power rushers, displaying a tendency to lose his base against bull rushers. He shows average recovery ability and punch. In the run game, he is a mobile and smart run blocker. He shows rare sustain as he is always persistent and high energy with his blocks. He is a great power run defender, with his latch, good initial quickness, agility, and powerful hand use. He is a great puller, as he showcases deft footwork, agility, explosion, initial quicks, and powerful first contact/punch. His mobility as well allows him to be a great asset at second level. Just a great lead blocker for his running back. His instincts allow him to pick up LBs in the box easily. His finishing ability is average as he does not show much flourish but he gets the job done. Overall, he is an asset in both the run and pass offense.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a horrible start to the season
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday after losing to the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule has been on the hot seat for quite some time and had only one ten games in his last two seasons. The only win the Panthers had in 2022 was over the Saints in week 3.
Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral
The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
