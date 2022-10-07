ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WKRC

Girl changing the face of high school football as team's quarterback

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WKRC/WISN/CNN Newsource) - A Wisconsin girl is helping change the face of high school football as her team's quarterback. Senior Ava Matz started as Pewaukee High School's quarterback at the homecoming and senior night game Friday. "I know our boys at first we're kind of like, 'You're playing...
PEWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Big Ten Assistant Coach Was Fired After Saturday's Loss

Indiana made a coaching change after Saturday's loss to Michigan. Hoosiers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Rod Carey has been relieved of his duties. Rod Carey, who is a former offensive lineman for the program, will replace him. "I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

￼How Close to Real-Life is Madden 23?

When Madden came out for the first time in 1988, it was an instant hit with football fans and helped launch a franchise that’s still going strong today. Since then, the game has gotten better and better over time, but even so, it still isn’t perfect. That’s because some things can’t be replicated in a digital environment, such as real-life injuries, off-field drama, and other issues that affect players’ performances on the field. Let’s take a look at how close to real-life Madden 23 is.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Alama Uluave, OC, San Diego State

Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5SR. Poor height and average weight combination. Marginal arm length and average hand size. On the field, he showcases a repertoire of great athletic traits. Great AA. He displays great play speed, explosion, agility, balance, and twitch. Mentally and physically, he displays great competitiveness and toughness. He shows average play strength and size. Has a great collection of traits that leads to plenty of winning reps. In the pass, he shows great latch, flexibility, and leverage. The leverage he displays at his height is good and more than makes up for those shorter measurements. He shows good power, but he also staves off pass rushers with hand use, latch, flexibility, agility, and instincts. Against the speed rush, he is great. His hands are efficient and well placed. He keeps them on the inside, aiming at defenders’ chests. With the quality of hand usage and instincts he shows, he displays a great ability to counter defenders. He is a great technician. His counter is great, showing that he is capable of fending defenders off with concise hand use to redirect them. He shows average ability to deal with power rushers, displaying a tendency to lose his base against bull rushers. He shows average recovery ability and punch. In the run game, he is a mobile and smart run blocker. He shows rare sustain as he is always persistent and high energy with his blocks. He is a great power run defender, with his latch, good initial quickness, agility, and powerful hand use. He is a great puller, as he showcases deft footwork, agility, explosion, initial quicks, and powerful first contact/punch. His mobility as well allows him to be a great asset at second level. Just a great lead blocker for his running back. His instincts allow him to pick up LBs in the box easily. His finishing ability is average as he does not show much flourish but he gets the job done. Overall, he is an asset in both the run and pass offense.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral

The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes. Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
NFL

