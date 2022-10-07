Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Nissan considers investing in “EV venture”
Nissan is now considering investing in a joint venture with parent company Renault despite current talks of the French group divesting from the Japanese brand. According to Reuters, Nissan is considering investing in a joint venture with Renault, an electric vehicle unit code-named “Ampere.” While very little is known about the possible project, it gives a new dimension to the Renault-Nissan partnership that seems to be in the balance.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles approved for tax exemption in China
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released the next batch of electric vehicles eligible for the vehicle purchase tax exemption. The list included the refresh Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the MIIT catalog, the Model S and Model X units eligible for the...
teslarati.com
Honda picks Ohio for $4.4 billion EV Battery Plant
Honda announced today it has chosen Fayette County, Ohio, as the place it will build a $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in a joint venture with LG Energy Solution. After announcing a joint venture with LG Energy Solution in April, Honda has officially chosen Fayette County, located in Southwestern Ohio, as the location that will build batteries for the automaker’s future electric vehicles. The site will require a $3.5 billion investment from Honda and LGES, with an overall project cost of $4.4 billion. The plant is expected to create 2,200 jobs.
teslarati.com
Stellantis secures battery materials ahead of 2030 electrification goal
Stellantis has announced that they have signed a non-binding preliminary agreement with mining company GME Resources to provide them nickel and cobalt sulfate for EV batteries. Stellantis has an aggressive electrification goal; 100% of European sales and 50% of US sales being electric by 2030. Reuters reports that the company...
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y is the best selling car in Germany, period
The Tesla Model Y has long been one of the brand’s most successful vehicles, but few expected it to be Germany’s best-selling vehicle in September. Germany, and Europe generally, has been the epicenter of the EV revolution. The demand for electric vehicles in Europe is far higher than almost anywhere on the planet, and its EV market has become far more competitive as more and more brands compete there. Hence, it’s quite the achievement for the Tesla Model Y to be the best-selling vehicle in the car capital of Europe, Germany.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen aims to achieve 20-30% automation at its Trinity factory
Tesla is definitely not the only automaker that is looking to achieve more automation at its factories. As per recent reports, German automaker Volkswagen is looking to automate about 20-30% of the production at its upcoming Trinity EV plant, which is expected to produce electric cars. The update was related by the facility’s chief production officer on Tuesday.
teslarati.com
Car production estimates for Europe cut dramatically
European car production estimates have been cut dramatically as the energy crisis rages on. According to a report published by S&P Global Mobility and reported by Reuters, European car production could be down as much as 40% in Q4 as the energy crisis continues on the continent. The report points to dramatic increases in energy costs and energy rationing that may be necessary for the coming winter months.
teslarati.com
StoreDot’s EV battery achieves 1,000 extreme fast charging cycles
StoreDot announced today that its “100in5” EV battery has achieved 1,000 extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles without significant cell degradation in its “production ready EV form factor.”. The “100in5” cell, named for its ability to achieve enough energy to travel 100 miles in just 5 minutes of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Tesla kills skeptics’ “demand problem” narrative in China again
When Tesla released its third-quarter vehicle delivery and production figures, critics promptly pointed out that the company missed Wall Street’s estimates. Part of the culprit, at least for Tesla skeptics, was China, which is supposedly seeing a “demand problem” amidst the emergence of competition from local automakers like NIO and Xpeng.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery supplier CATL expects up to 200% profit increase
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), the world’s largest producer of electric vehicle batteries and one of Tesla’s key battery suppliers, anticipates its net profits to rise as much as 9.8 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in the third quarter. The expectations come as the electric vehicle battery market benefits from the rise of EVs in the general automotive sector.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk reveals Beijing does not want Starlink in China
During a recent interview, Elon Musk shared a number of interesting details about his thoughts on China. But apart from sharing about what he believes could be a peace plan between Taiwan and China, Musk also mentioned something interesting about Beijing’s stance on SpaceX’s satellite internet system, Starlink.
teslarati.com
Hyundai opens first car-powered hotel with the IONIQ 5
Hyundai opened a hotel powered by its IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicle. The car-powered vacation spot is located in the countryside of the United Kingdom. Hyundai Hotel is a collaboration between the Korean automaker and broadcast/critic Grace Dent. The hotel will utilize the IONIQ 5’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology to power the entire facility. The car has a V2L port at its charging port.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
EV startup picks Tesla’s motors over Ford’s for its first EV
EV manufacturer E-Cite, also known as VaporBrands International, Inc., announced today that it would use Tesla electric motors and batteries in its 2023 launch of the EV GT, ditching the Ford parts it used previously. E-Cite said the move to utilize Tesla parts in its vehicles “upgraded” the specifications of its first vehicle, including boosts in horsepower and torque.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Taiwan peace proposal praised by Beijing, condemned by Taiwan
Elon Musk may have caught the ire of many by suggesting a controversial way for the Russia-Ukraine War to end, but in a recent interview, the Tesla CEO also shared some of his thoughts on a potential peace plan between China and Taiwan. The plan was met with widely opposite reactions from the Chinese and Taiwanese governments.
Comments / 1