The Tesla Model Y has long been one of the brand’s most successful vehicles, but few expected it to be Germany’s best-selling vehicle in September. Germany, and Europe generally, has been the epicenter of the EV revolution. The demand for electric vehicles in Europe is far higher than almost anywhere on the planet, and its EV market has become far more competitive as more and more brands compete there. Hence, it’s quite the achievement for the Tesla Model Y to be the best-selling vehicle in the car capital of Europe, Germany.

GAS PRICE ・ 1 DAY AGO