Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate
House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
epicstream.com
MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations
The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
epicstream.com
Where to Start Reading Rent-A-Girlfriend After the Anime
Fans of Rent-A-Girlfriend are rejoicing even after the conclusion of Season 2 as the show was given the green light for its third run. So, check out where to read the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga and see whether its source material provides a hint to the story!. Table of contents. Where to...
epicstream.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The sudden declaration of war by Wandenreich has pushed Soul Society against the wall. What will Ichigo Kurosaki and his friends do next in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2? Here's everything you need to find out before the next episode drops!. Table of contents. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Ahsoka: Actor Who Plays Grand Admiral Thrawn Reportedly Revealed
Last month, Lucasfilm made it official that up-and-coming actor Eman Esfandi has been chosen to play Ezra Bridger in the highly anticipated Ahsoka series. In case you weren't aware, several reports say that the MandoVerse spinoff show will serve as an extension of Star Wars Rebels which ended in 2018 after a successful four-year run.
epicstream.com
Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Confirms MCU Return
Earlier this year, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight where he played the titular hero and his other multiple personalities. So far, Marvel Studios has not revealed any details about the actor's future in the franchise after the series. Now, it looks like we are starting to get a glimpse of what's next for the character in the MCU.
epicstream.com
BTS Maintains First Place At The October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings + SEVENTEEN Follows At Second, NCT Rises To Third
BTS continues to take over the brand reputation ranking as it remains on top of the October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings. The October Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings were thoroughly measured through an analysis of consumer participation, media exposure, social media communication, and community value indexes of boy groups using big data collected from September 8, 2022, to October 8, 2022.
epicstream.com
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'
Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Pasanga 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch Pasanga 2 - Last updated on Oct 11, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Pasanga 2 online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Pasanga 2 on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me? Free Online
Cast: Tadanobu Asano Aoi Miyazaki Masaya Nakahara Masahiro Toda Yasutaka Tsutsui. A.D. 2015: A virus has been spreading in many cities worldwide. It is a suicidal disease and the virus is infected by pictures. People, once infected, come down with the disease, which leads to death. They have no way of fighting against this infection filled with fear and despair. The media calls the disease the "Lemming Syndrome".
epicstream.com
October Drama Actor Brand Reputation: Kim Go Eun, The Law Cafe Stars Lee Seung Gi, Lee Se Young Top Rankings
Kim Go Eun reigns drama actor brand reputation rankings for October following the successful finale episode of Little Women. The news comes after the Korean Business Research Institute released the top 30 celebrities completing this month’s drama actor brand value ranking. The latest chart is based on data analysis...
epicstream.com
Magic: The Gathering Misprints in Unfinity Causing Huge Problems For Players
Wizards of the Coast recently released the humorous new Magic: The Gathering set, Unfinity, and the misprinted cards in the fifth Un-set is already causing problems for players with regard to the new Legendary Creature card, Myra the Magnificent. Misprints are nothing new in Magic: The Gathering, but the misprints...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Loki Star Blasts Chris Pratt’s Mario Casting; Wants Actor Replaced
It can't be denied that Chris Pratt is currently on the run of his Hollywood career and he looks to continue his streak in 2023. Just recently, the first teaser for Illumination's upcoming 3D-animated flick The Super Mario Bros. Movie was finally released but the excitement and enthusiasm from the fandom quickly turned into dismay after hearing how the actor sounded as the titular character.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Preview Confirms Major Death as The Green Council Takes Over
If there's one thing we know about Game of Thrones, it's the fact that the ninth episode is always something to watch out for. So it's no surprise that people are already expecting big things in House of the Dragon Episode 9. Not surprisingly, the teaser for next Sunday's episode doesn't disappoint as a major death is instantly confirmed while the Green Council is shown making preparations to take over Westeros.
epicstream.com
Famed Hong Kong Actor Tony Leung Has 1 Condition Before Starring in a Korean Film
Even Tony Leung Chiu Wai, one of the most successful Asian actors, is interested in becoming part of a Korean film. With decades of experience in the acting industry, Tony Leung already impressed internationally acclaimed filmmakers and actors, including Robert De Niro. His works also led him to become one of the 25 greatest actors of all time in Asia.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Brings Back Important Character in the Dance of the Dragons
There was a lot going on in House of the Dragon Episode 8. In addition to worrying about two of the lords of the most powerful Houses from Old Valyria being close to death, it was also confirmed that the younger Targaryens are ready to kill each other at any given moment. However, The Lord of the Tides also brought back a major character who will play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons.
epicstream.com
Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah
It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
epicstream.com
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project
The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
epicstream.com
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name
HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
epicstream.com
Black Panther 2 New Footage Shows T'Challa's Funeral
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showrunners may have already moved forward with Latitia Wright’s Shuri being teased to be possibly the new Black Panther in the sequel, but new footage of T’Challa’s funeral was shown in the latest promo video. Watch Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official trailer below:
Comments / 0