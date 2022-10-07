Read full article on original website
Related
This Mexican Chef Has News For You: Margaritas And Tres Leches Aren't Mexican
Chef Angel Medina is decolonizing Mexican cuisine in America, serving a history lesson with each plate.
‘It’s not Mexican Halloween’ – the lowdown on Day of the Dead
Mexican writer María José Evia dispels common myths about this November fiesta – and offers tips on how we can all join in the celebration
freefunguides.com
Explore Lake Chapala in Jalisco Mexico
Plan on a leisurely holiday of at least three or four days to fully enjoy the charm of the villages on the north shore, where burros trailed by a dusty farmer can still be seen carrying their loads through the narrow streets. Chapala, the focal point of the north shore,...
Codigo 1530’s New Blanco Tequila Is Made From Home-Grown Agave
Codigo 1530 is a tequila brand already marked by a few defining factors—country star George Strait is an investor along with a former Crocs CEO, NFL coach and NHL player; and the aged expressions are matured in California wine casks. And now this new release brings the concept of “single estate” into play, using only agave harvested from Codigo’s own fields to produce the spirit. This doesn’t mean just one field, of course, but the agave for this new tequila came from land owned by Codigo instead of being sourced from various farmers in the region. The agave was harvested when...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
drifttravel.com
Verdad Nicaragua Announces Sun Salutations and Surf
Exhalation and Exhilaration combine to create a dynamic retreat led by Yogi Tisha Gray and the professional surf coaches at Verdad Nicaragua. The Establishing Presence Retreat is slated for April 14-21, 2023 at the laidback, yet luxurious, boutique property, Verdad Nicaragua. Located on Playa Escameca in Southern Nicaragua, the eco-resort...
Comments / 0