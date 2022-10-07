The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.30, or -0.88%, to $33.65. Volume reached 146,208 shares, with price reaching a high of $34 and a low of $33.56. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Rivian Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results.

