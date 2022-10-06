Read full article on original website
Related
‘Devastation’: Garden City ice cream staple total loss in Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Perched on the corner of Atlantic Ave. and Waccamaw Dr., The Yum Yum Shop saw extensive flooding and devastation during Hurricane Ian. When owner Bryon Busbin came into his shop on Saturday morning after the storm, what he saw was heartbreaking. “Devastation,” Busbin said. “Everything was totally washed everywhere.” Freezers […]
WMBF
Two disasters in the same day turn Garden City church retreat into a nightmare
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A fire destroyed two homes and damaged another just hours after Hurricane Ian hit, and about 25 people were renting the home next door to where the fire quickly spread. No one was in the home where the fire initially started, but a group of...
Rare Red Wolves Heading From Ohio to South Carolina To Prevent Extinction
One of the world’s rarest animals is coming to South Carolina, and residents will have the chance to see them at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet next spring. Three red wolves are coming from a zoo in Ohio to live new lives at Brookgreen Gardens. The move is part of an initiative to protect and revitalize endangered species in South Carolina and elsewhere.
coladaily.com
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
counton2.com
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
travelawaits.com
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas
When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Spine-chilling’ tour in South Carolina ranks among the scariest in the US. Here’s why
A South Carolina tour ranks among the best in the nation — but it’s not for the faint of heart. Instead, it made it onto a list of the most “spine-chilling experiences” in the United States, according to results shared Wednesday, Oct. 5. The experience —...
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next month
If you've been looking for another option for doing your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more.
holycitysinner.com
SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast
South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Bakery In South Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in South Carolina.
wgac.com
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina
As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
Charleston City Paper
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election
We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
AOL Corp
California repeatedly warned about spiking gas prices, fragile supply. But fixes never came
California officials have had repeated warnings over the last two decades that the state's unique blend of gasoline is susceptible to supply shortages and sharp price spikes. But despite multiple reports and special committees, California has struggled to find solutions as it tries to rapidly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
WXIA 11 Alive
Authorities arrest suspect in South Carolina in high school football star's death outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall
Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody in South Carolina. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina added the suspect was caught at a QT.
Comments / 0