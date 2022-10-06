ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns soon to downtown Columbia

South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first brought the...
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
ANIMALS
Everyday Hero: Jamie Hough

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry suffered some serious damage on September 30 as Hurricane Ian battered the coast, but it’s hard to compare to the devastation that Ian unleashed on Florida. One Lowcountry man made it his mission to help. Jamie Hough founded Southeast Rescue and Relief...
FLORIDA STATE
7 Fabulous Fall Festivals To Experience In The Carolinas

When fall dresses the Carolinas in fiery shades of red, orange, and gold, leaf peepers and vacationers unfettered by children’s school schedules descend upon North and South Carolina to make the most of the spectacular scenery and cooler temperatures. But all that fresh air and natural eye candy can work up a powerful appetite. Carolina food festivals to the rescue.
GREENVILLE, SC
SC Public Radio Uncovers Local Legends and Investigates Reported Hauntings in New “South of Spooky” Podcast

South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio announced that episodes of the new podcast “South of Spooky,” will be available for streaming starting on October 7th. The weekly podcast is a lighthearted exploration of history and culture through the lens of local legends and their impact on communities across our region. “South of Spooky” will be available for streaming on the SC Public Radio website, YouTube channel and major podcast apps.
POLITICS
Lifestyle
Tourism
Politics
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina

As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
CHARLESTON, SC
Williams: What to expect in South Carolina’s coming Nov. 8 election

We are soon to be voting in the 2022 General Election. What can we expect? First, we can expect that this election will be like those before, with hundreds of professional and volunteer workers doing their best to make sure that voting is secure and accessible for South Carolina’s citizens. Once more, citizens will vote, by mail or in person, exercising the most basic of our rights and responsibilities. However, in some other ways, this will not be like earlier elections.
ELECTIONS
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

