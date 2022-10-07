Read full article on original website
Related
‘Dahmer’ Is Now Netflix’s #2 English-Language Series of All Time
With another 205.33 million hours viewed last week, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is now Netflix’s No. 2 English-language TV series of all time. Now above “Bridgerton” Season 2, “Dahmer” only ranks behind “Stranger Things 4.” If you think 200-plus million hours of viewing in one week is a lot, well, it is. But “Dahmer” did a massive 300 million hours the previous week. And in its opening week, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” shocked by delivering the biggest Week 1 results (196.2 million hours viewed) for any Netflix series (or film, for that matter) on record, English-language or...
WUSA
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
WUSA
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
WUSA
Why Matt LeBlanc Has No Plans to Appear on His 'Friends' Co-Stars' TV Shows (Exclusive)
As much as we'd love a Friends reunion, Matt LeBlanc says it's not in the cards. The cast has all gone on to star in various movies and television shows since departing the beloved sitcom, LeBlanc included, with Courteney Cox most recently appearing on Shining Vale, Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show, Lisa Kudrow on Space Force. ET spoke to LeBlanc at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, where he explained why he won't be appearing on his former co-stars' new TV shows -- for now.
RELATED PEOPLE
WUSA
George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'
Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Played With Puppies, And I'm Obsessed
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
PETS・
18 Movies To Watch If You Love Halloween But Hate Scary Movies
Halloween is the spookiest time of year, but this list is for people who are looking to avoid scares at all costs.
WUSA
Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes
Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WUSA
'The Voice': Jimmie Allen Reveals He Was Rejected From the Show Twice
Jimmie Allen had to wait until he was a major country music star to have a chance on The Voice!. The "Down Home" singer joined coach Blake Shelton as his celeb advisor for the Battle Rounds on Monday, and admitted to Blake that, before he made it big, he tried out for the NBC singing competition -- twice!
WUSA
Kyle Richards Gets Honest About 'Strained' 'RHOBH' Relationships After 'Difficult' Reunion (Exclusive)
Kyle Richards is still recovering from the season 12 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Last week, fans got a first look at the 3-part reunion that sees Richards becoming very emotional as the drama between her and her sister, Kathy Hilton and co-star Lisa Rinna take centerstage. “You know,...
WUSA
'Dancing With the Stars' Brings Magic and Fun to the Dance Floor On Disney Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with an enchanting night of dances that saw the contestants get animated for Disney+ Night. The stars all did their best to step up to the challenge with some impressive, magical performances. Host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as stalwart...
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Says She Feels 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests She Move Away
While Kody Brown might still be reeling from his split from his third wife, Christine Brown, the patriarchy-loving patriarch doesn't seem to have a problem letting his first wife, Meri Brown, go. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody makes a suggestion in the aftermath of the sudden death of Meri's mother, Bonnie, that leaves Meri even more upset than before.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WUSA
Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday
Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute. “I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling...
WUSA
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
WUSA
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
WUSA
Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies
Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
WUSA
Dwayne Johnson on Choosing 'Stability' for His Daughters Over Politics and That Viral Baby Moment (Exclusive)
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been busy shaking hands and holding babies -- but not in the name of politics. The 50-year-old actor recently shut down any possibility of a presidential run, saying it was "off the table" so that he could focus on being a present father to his youngest daughters. Meanwhile, the Black Adam star went viral earlier this month for doting over a tiny baby girl who had essentially crowd surfed her way to the stage during a press event for his new film.
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
Comments / 0