ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 2

Related
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truck Driving#Tips#Trucks#Driving School#Lifehacks#Cdl#Tpr
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
foodlogistics.com

Independent Truckers Can Earn Six-Figures Too

No one is more important to our nation’s supply chain than truck drivers. Yet, historically, there have been massive pay disparities in the salaries and benefits available to those who chose to drive for a carrier and those who chose to drive independently. While the average salary of a...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Drivers could be fined £1,000 for letting ambulance pass - how to avoid it

Drivers are being warned they face a £1,000 fine if they break the Highway Code when allowing an ambulance to pass them on the road. The common motorist etiquette of allowing emergency services to pass is encouraged in the Code however, if drivers do an illegal manoeuvre or stop at an unsuitable place to facilitate this, they could pay a hefty price. The Highway Code states that motorists should give way to emergency service vehicles using flashing lights, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.But in order to clear the way for ambulances and police cars, road users should be...
TRAFFIC
entrepreneursbreak.com

What Causes Most Truck Accidents?

Truck accidents happen more frequently than any other type of car accident. While truck drivers are generally responsible for avoiding the problem, their trucks often become the victim of poor driving practices and a lack of attention to the environment. If you are a truck driver or involved in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy