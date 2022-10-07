Drivers are being warned they face a £1,000 fine if they break the Highway Code when allowing an ambulance to pass them on the road. The common motorist etiquette of allowing emergency services to pass is encouraged in the Code however, if drivers do an illegal manoeuvre or stop at an unsuitable place to facilitate this, they could pay a hefty price. The Highway Code states that motorists should give way to emergency service vehicles using flashing lights, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.But in order to clear the way for ambulances and police cars, road users should be...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO