Breaking: Cowboys OL Jason Peters unavailable for Week 5, maybe longer

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.

Now, entering a key Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Peters will get no snaps.

The 40-year-old has suffered a chest injury and could miss multiple games. The team has officially listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s tilt at SoFi Stadium, but it’s already been determined that Peters will not play. He is reportedly scheduled for additional tests that will include an MRI.

The injury is said to have occurred during practice this week.

McGovern will now start and likely get all of the snaps, with Matt Farniok being his primary backup while Peters is out. The idea of this less-than-stellar combination trying to protect Cooper Rush from the likes of seven-time First-Team All-Pro DT Aaron Donald is a scary one.

