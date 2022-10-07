ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st & 10 Week Seven, Oct. 7th

This is Fox 49 Sports coverage of high school football for Oct. 7th, 2022.Coverage includes:Nixa 63, Willard 18Camdenton 63, Hillcrest 22Marshfield 34, Rogersville 7Glendale 37, Parkview 8
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
The Blade

2022 girls soccer postseason seeds, matchups for Toledo-area teams

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released girls soccer postseason seeds and brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Here are schedules for districts including Toledo-area teams. DIVISION I AT SYLVANIA Oct. 19■ No. 15 Sandusky at No. 1 Perrysburg■ No. 10 Bowling Green at No. 8 Findlay■ No. 15 Bowsher at No. 2 Northview■ No. 12 Springfield at No. 7 Ashland
