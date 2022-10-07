Read full article on original website
Related
1st & 10 Week Seven, Oct. 7th
This is Fox 49 Sports coverage of high school football for Oct. 7th, 2022.Coverage includes:Nixa 63, Willard 18Camdenton 63, Hillcrest 22Marshfield 34, Rogersville 7Glendale 37, Parkview 8
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
KTLO
Vote for Southwest Missouri's Week 7 high school football player of the week
It's time to decide who the Ozarks' top player was during the seventh week of the high school football season. Our weekly poll will allow readers to vote on who they think the best player was in the Ozarks during the previous week. You are allowed to vote as often as you'd please through 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Votes via email won't count. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2022 girls soccer postseason seeds, matchups for Toledo-area teams
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released girls soccer postseason seeds and brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Here are schedules for districts including Toledo-area teams. DIVISION I AT SYLVANIA Oct. 19■ No. 15 Sandusky at No. 1 Perrysburg■ No. 10 Bowling Green at No. 8 Findlay■ No. 15 Bowsher at No. 2 Northview■ No. 12 Springfield at No. 7 Ashland
Comments / 0