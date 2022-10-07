ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Two men dead in Tuscaloosa shooting, police arrest victim's son

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Montevallo man is in jail charged in the deaths of his father and another man in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded around 6:16 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call that two people had been shot in the 3000 block of 20th Street. Once on...
Man killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to a residence in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley around 1:30 a.m. on calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and observed Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35, of Birmingham […]
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley. BPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The victim has been identified as Kenneth Maddox Jr., 35 years old, of Birmingham. Police arrived at the...
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
2 killed in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left two people dead. According to TPD, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of 20th Street around 6:18 p.m. Two men were shot and transported to an area hospital where they eventually died. The suspect, who has been identified as […]
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
Tuscaloosa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody

A shooting in Tuscaloosa left one man dead and another critically injured. The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the city’s west side. Tuscaloosa police responded to the 3000 block of 20th Street after receiving 911 calls, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Marty Sellers. Officers arrived to find two men wounded inside a house.
1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a crash with a tractor-trailer along I-59 at the I-20 junction in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Tobias Jones confirmed the crash, which happened before noon Tuesday. No other details on the crash or victim have been released. This is a developing story.
Afternoon shooting in Midfield neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death Sunday in a Midfield neighborhood. A resident on Ninth Street heard their dog barking and went to investigate, said Midfield police Chief Jesse Bell. That’s when the victim was found wounded in a yard. The discovery was made...
Suspects in custody following fatal shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they have multiple suspects in custody following a shooting death in Center Point Thursday. At approximately 4:38 p.m., JCSO deputies were dispatched to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim at the scene, who was killed […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City identified

A man killed in a drive-by shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City community Thursday morning has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said on Friday Tarik Juwan Hawkins, 20, died following the shooting in the 7500 block of Georgia Road just after 10:30 a.m. Another person was also...
