Cleveland, OH

Bleacher Report

MLB Playoffs 2022: Division Series Picks and Predictions

Home-field advantage turned out to be a disadvantage in the wild-card round of Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason, as three of the four road teams managed to advance to the ALDS/NLDS. Will things work out better for the teams who got to take the past few days off to relax...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says

The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
CHICAGO, IL
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Still time to jump on a bandwagon for MLB playoffs

If you’re a loyal fan like me of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals for that matter, watching the remainder of the Major League Baseball playoffs might be a bit painful. It doesn’t have to be. Your own top dog may no longer be in the fight, but with eight options there’s still time to jump on a bandwagon somewhere. It will serve as a welcome...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card

The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round. Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed

Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
JACKSON, MS

