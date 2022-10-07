Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
David Robertson off of Phillies' NLDS Roster After Suffering Injury Celebrating HR
Veteran reliever David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies' roster for the National League Division Series:. Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Thomson described him as "devastated" and "very disappointed." Harper...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Pete Alonso Talks 'Disbanding of the Group' Ahead of deGrom, Diaz Hitting FA
New York Mets star Pete Alonso expects significant changes this offseason after the team's playoff loss to the San Diego Padres. "It hurts. To be honest, it hurts," Alonso told reporters. "It's not just the losing. It's about the disbanding of the group." The Mets could lose several key players...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoffs 2022: Division Series Picks and Predictions
Home-field advantage turned out to be a disadvantage in the wild-card round of Major League Baseball's 2022 postseason, as three of the four road teams managed to advance to the ALDS/NLDS. Will things work out better for the teams who got to take the past few days off to relax...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Will Try to Re-Sign Star to Contract That's 'Within Reason'
The biggest question surrounding the New York Mets after the disappointing failure to win the NL East and a quick exit out of the playoffs at the hands of the San Diego Padres is whether the team will be able to keep the band together. Players like ace Jacob deGrom—who...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing
Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
Bleacher Report
Braves Twitter Rips Max Fried After Poor Start in Game 1 NLDS Loss vs. Phillies
The first appearance for the reigning World Series champions this postseason didn't go as they were expecting. Facing their longtime rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series, the Atlanta Braves got knocked around early en route to a 7-6 loss in Game 1. Nick Castellanos didn't have any...
Bleacher Report
Yordan Alvarez's Walk-Off HR Stuns Twitter as Astros Beat Mariners in ALDS Game 1
Yordan Alvarez hit a game-winning, three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Houston Astros overcome a 7-3 deficit to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The Mariners tagged AL Cy Young favorite Justin...
Bleacher Report
Willson Contreras to Get Qualifying Contract Offer From Cubs, GM Jed Hoyer Says
The Chicago Cubs plan on offering catcher Willson Contreras a qualifying offer this offseason. "We'll continue that dialogue," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said while confirming as much, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
COLUMN: Still time to jump on a bandwagon for MLB playoffs
If you’re a loyal fan like me of the Milwaukee Brewers, or Chicago Cubs or St. Louis Cardinals for that matter, watching the remainder of the Major League Baseball playoffs might be a bit painful. It doesn’t have to be. Your own top dog may no longer be in the fight, but with eight options there’s still time to jump on a bandwagon somewhere. It will serve as a welcome...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 5 Loss vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears suffered their second straight one-possession loss on Sunday at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago was close on the scoreboard, but it looked outmatched in certain parts of the matchup with its divisional rival. The Bears were unable to keep Justin Jefferson in check, and they...
Bleacher Report
MLB Trade Rumors: Diamondbacks Hope to Deal Madison Bumgarner in Spring Training
The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly looking to part ways with left-hander Madison Bumgarner before the 2023 season, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "The Diamondbacks will bring struggling veteran Madison Bumgarner to spring training, hoping he can pitch well enough to trade him," Nightengale wrote. "He’s owed $37 million over the next two seasons, and the D-backs would likely have to eat most of it."
Raptors keep building back toward championship contention
Masai Ujiri believes his Toronto Raptors are building toward something big
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Panthers Seen as Willing to 'Eat Salary' in McCaffrey, Anderson Trades
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "very willing" to "eat salary" to complete trades involving Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, according to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post. Carolina is 1-4 to begin the 2022 season and parted ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Jay Glazer of Fox...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Has 'a Pot of Gold' Waiting for Next Contract, Says GM Cashman
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman expects Aaron Judge to firmly cash in following what has been the ultimate contract year. "There’s a pot of gold there," Cashman told reporters Sunday. "It’s yet to be determined what the gold — how much it weighs — but it’s a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it’ll be bigger."
Bleacher Report
Avalanche Unveil 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Rings Featuring 669 Diamonds, 6 Rubies
The Colorado Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup Championship rings have been revealed, and Front Office Sports provided the details:. The Avs enjoyed a dominant season from start to finish. Their 56-19-7 record was good enough for 119 points, which was No. 1 in the Western Conference. Colorado also went 16-4 in...
Bleacher Report
Phillies vs. Braves: Early Odds and Preview for NLDS After Wild Card
The Philadelphia Phillies passed the first test upon their return to the postseason by beating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round. Philadelphia has a larger challenge on its plate in the National League Division Series against its NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta is...
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Slams Controversial Penalty Against Falcons in Loss to Tom Brady, Bucs
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 on Sunday to improve to 3-2 on the season, but not without a little controversy. On a 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer after taking down Brady. The controversial call extended the drive for the Buccaneers, giving them an automatic first down.
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders, Jackson State's Amazon Docuseries Trailer, Release Schedule Revealed
Amazon Studios announced Tuesday it will release a four-part documentary series, Coach Prime, about Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders on Prime Video in December. "We're excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family," Marie Donoghue, Amazon's vice president of global sports video, said. "Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime's world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University."
Bleacher Report
Report: LaMelo Ball to Miss Start of Hornets' Regular Season with Ankle Injury
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and "is expected to miss time to start the regular season," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The third-year guard was injured in Charlotte's 116-107 preseason loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday. He was driving...
