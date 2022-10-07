Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly believes in his run defense, but LSU will face toughest opponent in the ground game at Florida
LSU gave up a season-high of 263 rushing yards against Tennessee on Saturday and will face the nation's No. 19 rushing offense this weekend in Gainesville. Through its first five games, LSU's defense was giving up an average of 110 yards on the ground per game, limiting Mississippi State to 75 and New Mexico to 41.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.
At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
NOLA.com
It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom
Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
NOLA.com
John Deere to spend $29.8 million to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to Thibodaux, create 70 jobs
John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S. The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development....
Comments / 0