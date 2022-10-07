ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NOLA.com

This Louisiana native founded a school in Haiti. She still helps run it from Lafayette.

At 24 years old, Megan Boudreaux Anderson founded Respire Haiti, a nonprofit created to fight for the freedom of Haiti’s estimated 300,000 child slaves. After moving to Haiti in 2011, Anderson started a feeding program and transformed a barren hillside into a refuge including a school for 500 children, a medical clinic that includes mental health therapy, physical and occupational therapy as well as tennis and soccer programs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom

Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
FOLSOM, LA

