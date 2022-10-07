Read full article on original website
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 2 - Match Recap: Whatever The Ref Decides, Apparently
Gunners: Martinelli 1’, Saka 45+5’ 76’ (pen) Klopp once again runs out the 4-2-4, with a double pivot of Henderson and Thiago. Our opponents can’t easily bypass a midfield that doesn’t exist. Smart. Up top there is the quadruple threat of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez. If Nunez feels like quieting some critics, today would be a good day to do it.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool match thread: show me something
Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates today, looking to make another early-season statement in a young campaign that has been filled with them. The Reds have dominated the Gunners of late. Arsenal have won just one of the last fourteen Premier League matches between the clubs and have failed to score against Liverpool in six straight in all competitions. You’ll recall that last season, Arsenal were taking it to Liverpool until Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp get into a tiff on the sidelines, which seemed to galvanize the Reds.
Everton vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United returns to Premier League action on Sunday evening, making the short trip to Merseyside to face Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. United will be buoyed by their recent triumph in the Europa League on Thursday night, as a brace from Marcus Rashford and a goal from Anthony Martial ensured we took all three points against Omonia over in Cyprus.
Conte: Kulusevski out, but Lucas in contention for Champions League vs. Frankfurt
Antonio Conte’s pre-Champions League press conference took place today after all, and he gave an update on his two injured players. There’s good news and bad news — the good news is that Lucas Moura is back in contention for minutes for tomorrow’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt after having three full training sessions. The bad news is that Dejan Kulusevski will be held out as a precaution (but he’s close to a return, possibly as soon as this weekend’s match against Everton).
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
If Liverpool want to cancel the apocalypse at any time this season, today would be a super-duper time to start. Unfortunately, Arsenal are flying high at the moment, and a victory today would put the gunners back at the top of the table. Alternatively, a win would take the Reds up to 7th in the table, but just three points off the Top 4. It’s already a long way back toward the top, but getting back in the winning habit will be necessary if the Reds want to salvage this season.
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 2: statement win
Arsenal have arrived. The Gunners rode a dominant second half to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool and back to the top of the Premier League table. The scoreline flatters the Reds, at least a little bit. Arsenal had far the better of the action. Liverpool converted their only two chances of the match. And really, what does it matter? Arsenal finally beat Liverpool in the Premier League after years of frustration.
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Still annoyed about the result at the weekend? Not to worry, there’s no time to dwell on anything, good or bad, because Liverpool are playing 10 games in the next 32 days. Next up is a trip to Ibrox in an attempt to secure a grip on qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Match Recap: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United - Another Frustrating Trip to London
Leeds United’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea feels like it was so long ago, and this result against Crystal Palace seemed to encapsulate that point as the home side ran out 2-1 winners. The Whites started extremely well, with Palance unable to cope with Leeds’ intense high press. The visitors...
Sky Blue News: City Stroll, João Wows, Pep Jokes, and More...
Manchester City dispatched Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Saturday. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines to get ready for your Premier League Sunday. CITY CLIMB TO SUMMIT WITH EMPHATIC WIN OVER SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City are top of the table as they wait for the...
Sunday football open thread
Happy Sunday, Spurs fans! Yesterday was a rough day for the Tottenham Hotspur family, but the match against Brighton ended up being a solid away win. Those are tough to come by in the Premier League, so we’ll take it. There are more matches today, and a few of...
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
Aubameyang adds some extra spice to Chelsea’s match against Arsenal on November 6
Summer is over, fall is here, winter is coming. And that means it’s time for a Chelsea striker to say something on video that causes an entire newscycle. Thankfully, this time it’s not only an older video, shot at the start of the calendar year, it also doesn’t actually directly concern us. It does however ensure that our game against Arsenal on Sunday, November 6 will be extra spicy, above and beyond a normal top-four rivalry encounter.
Armando Broja celebrates father’s birthday with first senior Chelsea goal!
Here’s a fun little factoid that Armando Broja revealed in his post-match interview with Chelsea TV yesterday: it was his father’s birthday! And what did he get dear old dad? Why, a lovely first ever senior Chelsea goal! (And probably a few other things.) That timing of course...
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
Van Dijk Addresses Waning Confidence After Another Poor Result
After tonight’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal, Liverpool have now dropped points in six of their first eight matches of the Premier League season. As frustrating as the results have been, the performances have often been worse. It’s not the start the Reds would have liked, and it’s falling far short of the lofty expectations they’ve created over the last few years.
Tuesday October 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend
The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
