Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Tuesday bye week interviews: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Larry Johnson, Justin Frye
Ohio State is on its bye week, but it was no off day on Tuesday as the media got a chance to speak with Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye. How do the coaches feel about their No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) halfway through the regular season? You won't want to miss these conversations.
Penn State vs. Michigan: Revisiting the recruiting ratings
Penn State's first big week of October is here with a trip to Ann Arbor take on Michigan on Saturday looming. It goes without saying Penn State and Michigan often find themselves locked in recruiting battles. The two programs frequently duke it out for elite prospects across the nation and have lost plenty of recruitments to each other. That adds some juice to Saturday's matchup with players who picked Penn State over Michigan and those who picked Michigan over Penn State looking to make a statement.
What Ohio State's Ryan Day said during off-week press conference
No. 2 Ohio State made it through the first six weeks of the 2022 college football season without much of a problem. After Saturday's 49-20 win at Michigan State, the Buckeyes are 6-0 overall, have a 2-0 record in Big Ten and are widely considered one of the best teams in college football.
Ohio State focused on getting healthy during off weekend
There’s no doubt about it, Ohio State is playing good football through the first six games of the 2022 season. It could be argued, and some have made this argument, that the Buckeyes have been the best team in the country over the first half of the year. The...
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
JJ McCarthy: Michigan offense ‘shouldn’t be stopped’ if it plays to its potential
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring offense, has scored more rushing touchdowns than anyone in the conference, and is led by the most accurate quarterback in the country. The sophomore signal-caller has spoken repeatedly this season about how the...
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
Jerry Palm's Bowl Projections: USC Projected To Play In Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Jerry Palm joins Chris Hassel to discuss USC being projected to play in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 6
Ohio State's 2022 schedule broke down nicely. The Buckeyes played six games before the off weekend and six games following it to make a symmetrical slate. The Scarlet and Gray have reached the off week, which means it is the halfway point of the year. So far, things have gone...
'Special' C.J. Stroud continues to elevate play as Buckeye quarterback
Ohio State has made it a thing to have top-level quarterback play over the last decade or so. Names such as Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett, Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields have been among the best the sport has to offer. Add Ryan Day, who took over coaching the position in...
