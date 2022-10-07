Penn State's first big week of October is here with a trip to Ann Arbor take on Michigan on Saturday looming. It goes without saying Penn State and Michigan often find themselves locked in recruiting battles. The two programs frequently duke it out for elite prospects across the nation and have lost plenty of recruitments to each other. That adds some juice to Saturday's matchup with players who picked Penn State over Michigan and those who picked Michigan over Penn State looking to make a statement.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO