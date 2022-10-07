ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
Tuesday bye week interviews: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Larry Johnson, Justin Frye

Ohio State is on its bye week, but it was no off day on Tuesday as the media got a chance to speak with Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and offensive line coach Justin Frye. How do the coaches feel about their No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) halfway through the regular season? You won't want to miss these conversations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Penn State vs. Michigan: Revisiting the recruiting ratings

Penn State's first big week of October is here with a trip to Ann Arbor take on Michigan on Saturday looming. It goes without saying Penn State and Michigan often find themselves locked in recruiting battles. The two programs frequently duke it out for elite prospects across the nation and have lost plenty of recruitments to each other. That adds some juice to Saturday's matchup with players who picked Penn State over Michigan and those who picked Michigan over Penn State looking to make a statement.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State

Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
EAST LANSING, MI
