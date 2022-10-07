Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
FOX Sports
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
Yardbarker
Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad
OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason. Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years. Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn't played in the regular season, he's expected to be ready soon and the Browns need help. On Sunday, they gave up 238 yards rushing and lost 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers, who came in as the NFL's worst rushing team. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler gained a career-high 173 yards, getting 10.8 yards a carry.
Seahawks lose Rashaad Penny for season to lower leg fracture
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games. Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. He eventually reached the sideline without putting any weight on the leg and was taken by a cart to the locker room. The fracture is another in a frustrating rash of injuries that have plagued Penny’s career.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
Watson returns to Browns’ training facility
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson returned to the Cleveland Browns' training facility Monday, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30. He agreed to a suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo counseling and treatment as part of a settlement with the league. The three-time Pro Bowler is now permitted to attend team meetings and can participate in Cleveland's game planning. He's also free to work out in the weight room, but he's not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: Kyle Pitts’ hamstring injury not expected to keep him out long-term
The Falcons won’t have tight end Kyle Pitts for their Week Five divisional matchup against the Buccaneers. But it sounds like Pitts won’t be out for very long. Via Michael Rothstein of ESPN, head coach Arthur Smith said Friday that Pitts’ hamstring injury is not expected to keep him out long-term.
Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Top performers from Tampa Bay's Week 5 win
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got their first home win of the year Sunday, ending a two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Here are our picks for the Bucs’ top performers from Sunday’s division win:. RB Leonard Fournette. 14 carries, 56 yards, TD.
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
Comments / 0