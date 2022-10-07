ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Ivey confident big additions will help Notre Dame chase big dreams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Delivering a turnaround season from 10-10 to 24-9 and a Sweet 16 trip may have been the easy part. The third-year Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach and former Irish player and assistant understands that the next step — a very big one that would give Notre Dame its 10th Final Four appearance — is built into the expectations.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas releases depth chart for Week 7 game at BYU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) have released their depth chart for Saturday's game at BYU (4-2). The Hogs will be looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Cougars will be trying to bounce back from a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. This week's depth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

What BYU HC Kalani Sitake said about Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-3, 1-3) and the BYU Cougars (4-2) will face each other for the first time Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has led the program since 2016 and he was a three-year starter at fullback for the Cougars from 1998-2000.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy