DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Yardbarker
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
atozsports.com
Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
Yardbarker
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL・
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
WISH-TV
Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?
In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
247Sports
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops updates Will Levis injury progress, reacts to South Carolina loss
Kentucky dropped its second-straight game Saturday against South Carolina, as Mark Stoops and company were without starting quarterback Will Levis. Backup Kaiya Sheron stepped in, but could not get the job done. "It wasn't a good effort. You know, top to bottom. Didn't start good. I don't feel like we...
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
