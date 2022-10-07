ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

Yardbarker

Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust

It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts

After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State

This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
AMES, IA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game

SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA

Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WISH-TV

Colts escape Denver, offense hits new low, Russell Wilson done?

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood recap the Colts 12-9 OT victory over the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In what was the opposite of a "primetime thriller" Quarterback Matt Ryan ran for his life as the Colts offensive line changes backfired from the start. What can be done to fix the worst pass protection unit in the NFL? It's the only question worth spending a considerable amount of time on at the moment in Indianapolis as the Colts defense and special teams units continue to impress. Join Charlie and Petar for a discussion on what Head Coach Frank Reich will do on the offensive line for Week 6 against the Jaguars. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State

Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
EAST LANSING, MI

