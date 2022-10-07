Read full article on original website
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
eastidahonews.com
Ever wanted to be a blacksmith? This Utah family can teach you
MALAD — For some, relaxation is a lake and fishing pole. Others relax with a good book and a comfy chair. Carson Pate relaxes by standing over a 3,000-degree forge and hammering a 1,200-degree piece of steel into submission. Pate took his first blacksmithing class with Neil and Kirt...
BYU Newsnet
Reshaping Utah: Understanding the plastic surgery epidemic
Driving through Utah, it’s impossible to miss the billboards lining the freeway advertising cosmetic and plastic surgery. It may come as a shock to learn that Salt Lake City has the second-highest number of plastic surgeons per capita in America while being one of the most religious states in the country.
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ksl.com
Why is the Great Salt Lake drying up? What saline lakes can tell us
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake is a time capsule. It can tell us where the Earth has been, and where it is going. Like its "sister" lakes in the sprawling Great Basin that cover 200,000 square miles, Utah's Great Salt Lake appears to be on a collision course with nature plagued by diversions, drought and climate change.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a steak in the comfort of your own food and enjoy it with your friends and family, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time. If you too enjoy exploring new restaurants and you also happen to live in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Utah’s classic burger joint ‘The Training Table’ is back
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The cheese fries are back, Utahns. Popular Utah burger joint The Training Table, known for its burgers and cheese fries as well as its iconic table-phone ordering, is coming back “with a modern twist” after a six-year closure. “On the 45th anniversary of opening our doors, we’re beginning the next […]
kslnewsradio.com
Aggressive deer encounters have wildlife officials encouraging caution
SALT LAKE CITY– After two families in Bountiful, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming reported encounters with aggressive deer, wildlife officials are asking people to be extra careful around the animals this fall. “People don’t really think that they can be dangerous because they are not a predator, but that is...
ksl.com
Evan McMullin has support from a galaxy far, far away
SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill weighed in on Utah's contentious Senate race on Monday, tweeting his support for independent candidate Evan McMullin. The actor — best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise — retweeted one of McMullin's tweets from last week, chiming in with his own support for the candidate.
Summit Daily News
Upper Basin officials see California proposal to conserve Colorado River water as a positive sign — even if it’s not enough
California water agencies that use Colorado River water indicated Wednesday they’d be willing to cut 400,000 acre-feet of water use annually starting next year and running through 2025 — a move a top Upper Basin water official cast as a promising development in the negotiations over the future of the river.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
Finding solutions for a shrinking Great Salt Lake
This week, FOX 13 News will introduce you to what we can learn in Utah about the state's most underappreciated and most threatened natural wonder: The Great Salt Lake.
Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner
FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah adults have highest mental illness rate in country
SALT LAKE CITY — In light of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, Nice Rx released a study concerning the state of mental health in the U.S. Utah topped the list for the number of adults experiencing some kind of mental illness. According to the study, 26.86% of...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – October 9, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting for you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
utahbusiness.com
$66 million in mortgage assistance available for Utahns
Salt Lake City — Eligible Utah homeowners can now apply for mortgage assistance online at homeownersassistance.utah.gov. The state has $66 million in federal pandemic relief funds available to help homeowners who are unable to pay their mortgage due to financial hardships associated with the Covid pandemic. The first application...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
