Northport, AL

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa SWAT Team Saves Children from Neighbor’s Apartment

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Special Response Team liberated two children from the apartment of a neighbor who would not let them leave Sunday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers were called to the Path of Tuscaloosa on 31st Street just before noon, where two residents said they had allowed their children to stay overnight with their 23-year-old neighbor, Dasha Sharnell Bishop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Two Wanted for Questioning After Shoplifting at Vance Dollar General

The Vance Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals being sought in a "grab and dash" incident that happened at a Vance Dollar General. According to a Facebook post from the Vance Police Department, police say the duo is "wanted for questioning in their grab and dash purchase and for taking advantage of the five finger discounts at a local business in Vance."
VANCE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You

Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

All Homicides in Tuscaloosa County So Far in 2022

With three months left in the year, police in Tuscaloosa County have investigated 15 homicides in 12 separate incidents so far in 2022. All homicides in the area are investigated by the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which handled almost two dozen homicides in 2021 -- one of the area's deadliest years in decades.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Public Safety
92.9 WTUG

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
