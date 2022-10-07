Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this monthKristen WaltersJohnson City, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
Allie Torto: A Self-Made Vocal SensationColin Munro WoodBroome County, NY
Related
967thevine.com
Work continues on the Cortland County Courthouse
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Improvements are ongoing at the Cortland County Courthouse. Officials say roof work is nearing completion. They expect the project to wrap by the end of October. In months ahead, work will start on the courthouse stairs. Construction is planned for April through August.
967thevine.com
Individual pulled from water near Ithaca falls, transported to Cayuga Medical Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) -Reports of an individual in the water at Ithaca Falls. Emergency responders were called to the area of the falls off Lake Street around 2 p.m. Ithaca Fire Department public information officer Jim Wheal has confirmed that a victim was removed and transported to Cayuga Medical Center.
967thevine.com
Chemung County hospital ordered to pay millions to former patient
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Chemung County Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a former patient of a medical facility. Arnot Ogden Medical Center will have to pay five million dollars after the court ruled a former surgeon made a mistake during a 2017 surgery that resulted in serious injuries.
967thevine.com
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
967thevine.com
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
967thevine.com
IPD says suspect arrested in Oct. 4 burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 46-year-old Ithaca man has now been charged with burglary. Police say Miguel Rodriguez was beaten up by the homeowner during an attempted burglary on North Plain Street early last Tuesday morning. Authorities say Rodriguez was arrested Friday night after they received a tip he was located in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
967thevine.com
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
967thevine.com
Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability, Chief of Staff announce departures
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca’s director of sustainability has resigned. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it was a privilege to lead the city’s decarbonization and climate justice strategies. Aguire-Torres did not cite a reason for leaving. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis released a statement thanking Aguire-Torres for his year and a half service to the city. The position of sustainability director in Ithaca was created in 2020 to help oversee the city’s Green New Deal.
Comments / 0