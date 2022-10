A massive entertainment venue and residential development in Midtown is a step closer to receiving needed incentives. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday voted 19-4 with four aldermen voting present to authorize $4.7 million in tax increment financing for the proposed redevelopment of the Armory, a massive building on Market Street near Grand Avenue and Interstate 64. A final vote could come next Friday.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO