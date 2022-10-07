Multichain DeFi aggregator, ParaSwap has debunked claims that it suffered an exploit today, saying the suspected address had no power after deployment. Blockchain security company Supremacy Inc. claimed that Paraswap’s deployer address private key might have been compromised due to a profanity exploit, adding that “funds have been stolen on multiple chains.” The firm continued, “the deployer’s address is associated with multiple multi-sign wallets.”

SOFTWARE ・ 9 HOURS AGO