cryptoslate.com

Crypto community says new PayPal policy would drive crypto adoption

Twitter’s crypto community has argued that PayPal’s now-canceled misinformation policy could drive more people toward crypto adoption. The policy would have allowed the payments company to sanction users for misinformation by fining them up to $2,500. The firm had stated that its list of prohibited activities included “the...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Greenwich, Conn., 11th October, 2022, Chainwire — Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptoslate.com

Research: What exactly happened in 2021 for Shiba Inu?

Popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) recorded two all-time highs (ATH) in 2021. Still, the amount of SHIB held in exchanges responded to these highs in opposite directions, according to data from Glassnode. Despite its success throughout 2021, SHIB has been following a downtrend for a year. According to CryptoSlate...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

‘Horrendous’ KYC risks on show as website detailing Celsius users’ losses goes live

Angel investor Stephen Cole labeled a website providing searchable data on Celsius users’ losses “a perfectly horrendous illustration of the risks of KYC.”. CeFi lender Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13, following liquidity problems triggered by the Terra ecosystem implosion. It later emerged that the firm was engaged in high-risk trading strategies, resulting in heavy losses.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Interest in XEN Crypto makes Ethereum deflationary

XEN Crypto, a new project on Ethereum, is responsible for over 40% of ETH burns and has made the network’s issuance deflationary for consecutive days, according to ultrasound.money data. Etherscan data shows that XEN minting is responsible for 40% of all Ethereum transactions and has pushed the network’s transaction...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Los Angeles, CA, 11th October, 2022, Chainwire. Takeaways:. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Liquidations expected as Bitcoin open interest, leverage ratio spike higher

Over the past month, Bitcoin has been trading relatively flat, ranging between $18,400 and $22,800. Against a deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop and an escalation of events in Eastern Europe, some analysts see this as the start of BTC decoupling from legacy markets. Bitcoin Futures Estimated Leverage Ratio. The Bitcoin Futures Estimated...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Temple DAO hacked for over $2.3M

DeFi protocol Temple DAO lost over $2.3 million on Oct. 11 to a hack first spotted by Twitter user Spreekaway and confirmed by blockchain analytical firm Peckshield. According to Peckshield, the hacker funded the attack from SimpleSwap and has transferred 1,831 ETH to a new address, 0x2B63d. TempleDAO retweeted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

ParaSwap debunks claims of susceptibility to profanity address vulnerability

Multichain DeFi aggregator, ParaSwap has debunked claims that it suffered an exploit today, saying the suspected address had no power after deployment. Blockchain security company Supremacy Inc. claimed that Paraswap’s deployer address private key might have been compromised due to a profanity exploit, adding that “funds have been stolen on multiple chains.” The firm continued, “the deployer’s address is associated with multiple multi-sign wallets.”
SOFTWARE
