Read full article on original website
Related
Cardinals rally around Ammendola after missing game-tying field goal
Matt Ammendola was cut by the Chiefs after missing two kicks against the Colts. Two weeks later, he missed another clutch kick for the Cardinals.
OKC Thunder Sports Minute
Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of OKC Thunder Sports Minute. The Thunder improved to 3-1 in the preseason after its 144-97 trashing of Maccabi Ra´anana on Sunday night at Paycom Center. That followed a 131-98 rout of the Adelaide 36ers, a squad from Australia that was coming...
Marion County High School Football: Schools Score Big Wins in Packed Week Of Games
Week 7 brought a lot of action to Marion County. The previous week was thrown out of wack as Hurricane Ian made landfall, giving us rare week doubleheaders in football. North Marion, Trinity Catholic, and Dunnellon took the field twice, turning quick turnarounds into wins. Rivals took to the field,...
Comments / 0