Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon.

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a high rate of speed on McGinnis Pond Road north of Andrews Lake Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver and sole occupant, identified as Brandon Benson. The trooper observed signs of impairment in Benson, and a DUI investigation ensued. Benson was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.14 grams of marijuana, approximately .066 grams of cocaine, and a Sarsilmaz 9-millimeter handgun.

Benson was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence
  • Several traffic offenses

Benson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and was released on his own recognizance.

