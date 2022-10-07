Troopers Arrest Man for DUI and Gun Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Brandon Benson of Dover, Delaware for DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred in the Felton area on Thursday afternoon.

On October 6, 2022, at approximately 2:11 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a white 2011 Toyota RAV4 traveling at a high rate of speed on McGinnis Pond Road north of Andrews Lake Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the driver and sole occupant, identified as Brandon Benson. The trooper observed signs of impairment in Benson, and a DUI investigation ensued. Benson was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.14 grams of marijuana, approximately .066 grams of cocaine, and a Sarsilmaz 9-millimeter handgun.

Benson was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Several traffic offenses

Benson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and was released on his own recognizance.

