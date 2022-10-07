Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Lists LINKS On Its Trading Platform
The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the utility token LINKS, XT.COM aims to offer the audience a larger variety of utility tokens that can benefit the community in multiple ways. This will also help the GetLinks community to reach out to a wide database of XT.COM.
todaynftnews.com
NFTY Listing on XT.COM In Its Innovation Zone with Tether Trading Pair
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused exchange, is pleased to announce the listing of the NFTY token on its Innovation Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the NFTY token, XT.COM aims to offer the users...
todaynftnews.com
DMCC Crypto Centre collaborates with Animoca Brands’ Global VC Firm Brinc to give members access to funding
DMCC Crypto Centre was made possible thanks to a partnership between the Government of Dubai Authority for Commodities Trade and Enterprise and the global venture capital firm Brinc. The DMCC Crypto Centre has attracted over 450 crypto firms since its debut in 2021, making it the site of the biggest...
RELATED PEOPLE
todaynftnews.com
XT.COM Adds ZCX To Its Innovation Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, adds ZCX (ZEN Exchange Token) to its Innovation Zone (DeFi). The users can now seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the exchange-based utility token ZCX, XT.COM aims to offer the audience a larger variety of...
todaynftnews.com
RBI plans to launch e-Rupee as its own version of digital currency
India came up with its Crypto Regulation Bill in its financial budget for 2022-23. The Finance Minister had announced in the parliament that the government is looking forward to launching its own CBDC which is Central Bank Digital Currency. In regard to the announcement, the Reserve Bank Of India has...
todaynftnews.com
Nearly 1.5K active firms are part of the UAE Web3 ecosystem: report
Thanks to the steps taken by its government, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the locations for Web3 projects that are expanding the fastest. The Web3 platform Crypto Oasis Ecosystem recently released a research report that demonstrated the dominance of the UAE in the Web3 economy by identifying more than 1,450 active Web3 firms with close to 7,000 people.
todaynftnews.com
DefiLIama founder announces NFT lending protocol
0xngmi has recently announced the completion of his NFT lending protocol on Twitter. He is the anonymous creator of the decentralized finance (DeFi) project aggregator DefiLlama. The founder now is looking forward to launching an NFT lending protocol named LlamaLend. The NFT community has been struggling with its liquidity problem...
IN THIS ARTICLE
todaynftnews.com
10 Interesting facts about India’s new digital payment method CBDC or e₹
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a new digital payment method called e-RUPI on Monday. The purpose of the digital voucher is to guarantee that the government’s financial advantages directly and impenetrably reach the people. Since the words “digital” and “currency” are combined, many people have speculated that this is a brand-new type of “cryptocurrency.”
todaynftnews.com
Wonder how people make 6 figures a month trading NFTs?
Twitter account Corleone shares the ultimate NFT tool thread to generate 6 figures. Flipping NFTs for cash is far more straightforward than users may imagine. The NFT market has all of the NFL games, which are numerous. Twitter user Corleone shares the ultimate NFT tool thread helping users earn money...
NFL・
todaynftnews.com
Without royalties, NFTs lose 50% or more of their value proposition
Since last summer, the nonfungible token market has been flourishing. The $41 billion historical sales volume for NFT has occurred since last August. It is intended that NFTs would offer everyone a fair chance. Rodrigo Blanco, smiling and appearing unfazed in an Instagram video, stated, “Stay cool, your NFTs are...
Analysis - Turbulent UK bond market may force BoE's hand again
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been unequivocal: the central bank will end emergency support for bonds on Friday. Yet with markets showing few signs of stabilising, the BoE may have little choice but to come back with more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
todaynftnews.com
Formula One jumps into NFTs, crypto and metaverse with ‘F1’ trademarks
Formula One has begun its journey of establishing itself in the Web3 upon filing eight trademarks for its ‘F1’ abbreviation. The news was shared by trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis on Twitter. Based on the details, the trademarks were filed on October 5 and cover NFTs, retail stores for virtual goods, blockchain financial transactions, cryptocurrency trading & mining and crypto marketplaces.
todaynftnews.com
Polygon launches zkEVM, a one-of-a-kind ETH-compatible ZK scaling solution
Polygon’s seven layers of team help create a highly relatable chain of products. Miden, Zero, and Hermez have in combination given life to zkEVM. The ZK proof technology batches transactions into groups and broadcasts them as a single transaction, which significantly lowers the gas fees. And further, the Gas fee is distributed among the participants.
todaynftnews.com
Moncler joins Arianee to take innovation ahead via NFTs & metaverse
Arianee has partnered with Moncler on the occasion of the brand’s 70th anniversary on September 24 via an event in Milan’s Piazza del Duomo. To build the future of Arianee’s open-source protocol as well as its applications with 50 plus leaders from the industry, Moncler has joined the Arianee Association.
todaynftnews.com
You can now see how much the Celsius bankruptcy cost users
After the problematic crypto lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, a new tool now makes it possible for anybody to see just how much money some users have lost. By entering their name into the handy search bar, it’s simple to see if they’ve made it onto the dubious “leaderboard” of the biggest losers from the Celsius fiasco.
todaynftnews.com
30-day NFT sales 88% less than 8 months ago, Google searches plunged
This year, during the end of January, NFT sales raked in $4.77 billion but post that, sales of NFTs have gone down each month. September’s NFT sales were $549.82 million, showing a decline of more than 88% in monthly sales as compared to January. Moreover, the term ‘NFT’ had the highest score on Google Trends in January 2021 with a score of 100, which was only 12 in September’s last week and is again 88% lower.
todaynftnews.com
Hackers were airdropping NFTs to the Solana network to steal!
To steal cryptocurrency wallets and install malware that steals passwords, hackers are airdropping NFTs to Solana cryptocurrency users under the guise of security updates for the Phantom. Two weeks ago, NFTs with the subject lines “PHANTOMUPDATE.COM” or “UPDATEPHANTOM.COM” were delivered, purporting to be alerted from the Phantom creators....
Dedrone Launches Low Collateral Counter-Drone Jammer for Urban Environments
STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, today announced the launch of its next-generation handheld mitigation system, DedroneDefender. Completing Dedrone’s end-to-end counter-drone solution, DedroneDefender reimagines mitigation technology by delivering a sleek, connected gun for targeted precision Radio Frequency (RF) jamming. Given its small, lightweight form factor and ease of use, DedroneDefender is the ideal counter-drone mitigation solution for civilian, state and local law enforcement in urban environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005258/en/ The DedroneDefender counter-drone jammer for urban environments, available now. (Graphic: Business Wire)
todaynftnews.com
Dapper Labs have suspended Russian accounts as per new EU sanctions
Popular NFT company, Dapper Labs has said in a statement that it’s suspending the accounts of Russian users. The suspension move is due to the new EU sanctions on Russian amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict. The EU has prohibited companies including Dapper Labs to offer crypto wallets, account, and...
Comments / 0