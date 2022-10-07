This year, during the end of January, NFT sales raked in $4.77 billion but post that, sales of NFTs have gone down each month. September’s NFT sales were $549.82 million, showing a decline of more than 88% in monthly sales as compared to January. Moreover, the term ‘NFT’ had the highest score on Google Trends in January 2021 with a score of 100, which was only 12 in September’s last week and is again 88% lower.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO