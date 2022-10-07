Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “De-hyping the Metaverse” – Jieke Pan, Mobiquity in ‘The Fintech Magazine Issue 25’
Jieke Pan, CTO and VP of Engineering at Mobiquity considers what banks are doing now and what they should be doing to reap the benefits of a virtual world. On June 26, 2000, the first draft of the human genome was released to the world. Seven years later, on June 29, 2007, the iPhone was unveiled. While both events promised to transform our lives, it’s probably fair to say that, to date, only the smartphone has delivered on that for most of us.
Goodwill Goes Digital With Virtual Thrift Store GoodwillFinds
About 120 years after its 1902 founding, Goodwill Industries is diving into online thrifting with a platform of its own: GoodwillFinds. For lifelong vintage lovers, Gen Z thrifters, and everyone in between, Goodwill has served as an about face for lost trends and a home for somebody’s treasure. Now, GoodwillFinds enables shoppers to access its for-sale donated items online for the first time while funding its nonprofit ventures.
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
How Small Businesses Get the Most Out of Mobile Apps
Millions of people do their business via mobile phones from anywhere. As they are a massive part of our lives, we check our mobile phones up to 65 times daily. They are essential for every business and the upsurge of mobile devices has transformed the way customers shop. People don’t need to visit stores to buy services and products. They just browse through their smartphones and pick out goods from their desired sellers. And then, they carry out transactions without leaving the comfort of their homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
metro-magazine.com
INIT to Launch Mobile Ticketing Platform
INIT announced it will launch URpass, an account-based mobile ticketing platform at the APTA TRANSform Conference. URpass empowers small and mid-sized agencies to introduce mobile ticketing in a modular manner, according to INIT's news release. The platform offers a customer-centric approach using digital sales via the URpass app, an online...
thefastmode.com
Airtel 5G Plus Now Live in 8 Cities
Bharti Airtel provided more detail on the launch of Airtel 5G plus in several top cities in the country. Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi will start enjoying the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers who have 5G smart phones will enjoy the high speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll out is more widespread.
blockchain.news
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Retalon and Thinkmax Bring AI to Canada’s Top Retailers
Retalon announces partnership with Thinkmax to accelerate digital transformation for retailers through AI-driven advanced analytics and unified commerce platforms. Retalon, an award-winning provider of AI and predictive analytics has joined efforts with Thinkmax Consulting Inc. to implement industry leading technologies for retailers in Canada looking to undergo deep digital transformation.
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
cstoredecisions.com
360Fuel and Benecor Launch Advanced DEF Dispensing Platform
Benecor, manufacturer of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispensing systems, and 360Fuel, known for fueling site and c-store technology, have created a future-proof DEF dispensing platform. This DEF platform is compact and designed to fit on or off the island in tight retail locations in warm or cold climates. DEF is dispensed from the DEF-1 dispensing unit, eliminating the inconvenience and waste of jugs. Simple access to power allows for unit installation within an hour.
cryptopotato.com
Post Voyager Joins Ubisoft and Animoca Brands to Support the Launch of Mythos Foundation
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 6th October 2022]. POST VOYAGER, a blockchain arm of a Japanese mobile game powerhouse Cocone and a developer of the MOOI Network, announced on Friday that it has entered into a partnership with Mythical Games, a Web3 game technology company behind Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals.
NFL・
It’s a Month Old and the Apple Watch Series 8 Just Got Its First Major Discount
Announced just a little over a month ago, the brand new Apple Watch Series 8 is already getting its first major discount. Considering how we’ll most likely see several Apple gadgets go on sale for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale event starting tomorrow, it’s sure to be on the wish list for many people this upcoming holiday season. Walmart’s shaving a sweet $50 discount off various colors of the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing its price down to $379. That may only be an 11% off discount from its normal price, but factoring that this is a new release, it’s a deal...
daystech.org
CalypsoAI brings testing and validation to ML models used by the TSA
Artificial intelligence (AI) fashions are more and more discovering their method into vital elements of enterprise use circumstances and broader adoption all through the world. One space the place AI is discovering a house is within the Transport Security Administration (TSA), one in all whose obligations is screening baggage at...
todaynftnews.com
DEWA Dubai launches DEWAVerse; Becomes the first local government organization
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has launched its DEWAVerse platform on the Metaverse, becoming the first local government organization. The announcement was made during the Digital Transformation Steering Committee Meeting. This move of DEWA is also aimed at contributing to the Metaverse Strategy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed...
thefastmode.com
GSMA Forms Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce with IBM & Vodafone
The GSMA announced the formation of the GSMA Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskforce, with IBM and Vodafone as initial members, to help define policy, regulation and operator business processes for the enhanced protection of telecommunications in a future of advanced quantum computing. Unlike today’s computers that rely on bits for calculation,...
salestechstar.com
SAASTEPS Announces First Ever Salesforce VAR Online B2B Self-Service Digital eCommerce & Revenue Accelerator Management solution.
SAASTEPS, a software solution provider that built their technology 100% Native & Lightning on the Salesforce Platform, is also known to partner directly with its customers. Has released a proven comprehensive end-to-end Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution. SAASTEPS announces the first-ever Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Revenue Accelerator Management solution built 100%...
ffnews.com
Recharge.com launches marketplace for gift cards and mobile top-ups
European branded payments company Recharge.com today announced the launch of a one-stop global marketplace for people to buy branded gift cards and mobile top-up cards in a move to become the leading digital payments and branded payments player in the world. The fast-growing fintech firm, which specialises in the distribution...
htrends.com
Future Proofing for a Renewed World of Travel - By Diego Heredia
Along with our partners at Stratforma, Amadeus has been engaged in a scenario planning initiative in recent months, designed to assess how a changing world could impact global travel. While we see the travel sector recovering quickly, the shape of the industry, post-recovery, remains uncertain. As part of the project, we are seeking to identify structural changes that are not yet visible so we can assess how our sector can adapt best. These include evolving travel behaviors, new market dynamics and business models, disintermediation, as well as potential technological or regulatory changes. We are also seeking to anticipate potential disruptions in the geopolitical landscape and the impact they could have. Wolfgang Krips outlined more about the aspirations behind the project here, discussing the four possible scenarios for the future we have outlined. One thing that is important to emphasize is that the outcomes discussed below are not predictions, but instead possibilities. In the first of two subsequent blogs, Thomas Mauriac explored two of these – entitled ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Turbulent Times’. Today, I will further explore ‘In It Together’ and ‘Bloc Party,’ examining what the global economy might look like under each of these scenarios and how this could impact the travel industry. Let’s begin with the former.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 5th October 2022]. A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz. Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content...
Comments / 0