Along with our partners at Stratforma, Amadeus has been engaged in a scenario planning initiative in recent months, designed to assess how a changing world could impact global travel. While we see the travel sector recovering quickly, the shape of the industry, post-recovery, remains uncertain. As part of the project, we are seeking to identify structural changes that are not yet visible so we can assess how our sector can adapt best. These include evolving travel behaviors, new market dynamics and business models, disintermediation, as well as potential technological or regulatory changes. We are also seeking to anticipate potential disruptions in the geopolitical landscape and the impact they could have. Wolfgang Krips outlined more about the aspirations behind the project here, discussing the four possible scenarios for the future we have outlined. One thing that is important to emphasize is that the outcomes discussed below are not predictions, but instead possibilities. In the first of two subsequent blogs, Thomas Mauriac explored two of these – entitled ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘Turbulent Times’. Today, I will further explore ‘In It Together’ and ‘Bloc Party,’ examining what the global economy might look like under each of these scenarios and how this could impact the travel industry. Let’s begin with the former.

TRAVEL ・ 14 HOURS AGO