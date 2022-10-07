Read full article on original website
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home. Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13. Rhule did not immediately respond to voice and text messages on Monday.
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
Greene Devils Wallop Wildcats
OAK RIDGE — Earlier this week, Greeneville football coach Eddie Spradlen was concerned about his Greene Devils’ trip to Oak Ridge on Friday night. And with Oak Ridge being a traditional Class 5A power with several Division I prospects and a seemingly deceiving .500 record, Spradlen’s concerns appeared to be justified. Turns out, though, the hour and 45 minute trek was hardly worth the drive. ...
