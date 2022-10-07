ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

4 Escaped Ottawa County Inmates Back In Custody

 4 days ago
All four inmates are back in custody after escaping from Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports that Tyler Tavis and Daniel Zajicek were arrested on Friday. OCSO says that Tavis was arrested in Joplin, and Zajicek was taken into custody by Miami Police and Ottowa County deputies. According to deputies, Buck Martindale was recaptured after being found in his mother's house hiding below an AC unit. Deputies say, Martindale's mother was not home, but a woman was also arrested at the time for harboring a fugitive. Authorities have not yet released details on her arrest.

Authorities say Rusty Reece was captured by an Ottawa County Detective and returned to the jail.

kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Ottawa County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Miami, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
thecamdenchronicle.com

Johnson charged with inmate death

A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

2:07 am - Gunshots Heard - RP advised that she heard gun shots. Advised she heard 2 - 3 shots. RP does not want contact just wants somebody to check it out. 10:48 am - Disturbance - RP advised her and her daughter are trying to get in her house. Both doors are locked but sounds like someone is in there.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Train crashes into car on tracks near Columbus, Kan.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — About 6 a.m. Friday reports of a BNSF train approaching the Columbus, Kan. rail yard has collided with a passenger car. Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County states in a media release, “Deputies and other emergency personnel are on scene of a non-injury crash involving a train north of Columbus on Kansas Highway 7 near Bethlehem...
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
KCEN TV NBC 6

Amber Alert ended for 2 children who were missing in North Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for 12-year-old Jada Welch and 6-month-old Tristan Welch. Jada is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

15K gallons of vinegar overturns at roundabout in Webb City

UPDATE: The roadway was reopened to all traffic and all lanes at 6:05 p.m. WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a tanker rollover on the McArthur Roundabout alerted Webb City 911. Webb City Fire, Webb City Police and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were requested for assistance. Google Maps screenshot of crash location during...
WEBB CITY, MO
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
