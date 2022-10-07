HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man police believe is associated with a group connected to different robberies throughout the country has been charged with trying to rob a home in Hoover’s Greystone community last year. According to the Hoover Police Department, a homeowner in the Greystone community heard an intruder attempting to enter their residence […]

