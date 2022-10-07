Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says there has been a rise in robocall frauds with scammers who claim to represent government agencies. They claim to be calling from the Social Security Administration, the IRS, Medicare or others but are later exposed as scammers. Many of the initial contacts start with a seemingly harmless text, call or email but can result in a loss of money and/or personal information.

