Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Pioneer Agronomist: Keep ‘Hammering Down on Soybeans’ if Moisture Levels are Adequate
Weather has been incredibly cooperative the past few weeks to get harvest moving along. “We’re probably around 30-40% done up in Northwest Indiana,” explains Pioneer field agronomist Carl Joern. “Significantly more bean acres have been taken off here this fall.”. As for yields coming out of those...
95.3 MNC
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
95.3 MNC
Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan
There are some changes coming dear kills this season in Michigan. In the past, deer hunters could respond via surveys for registration. Now, information will be collected online, so that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can track data in real time. WNDU reports that hunters can now register a...
95.3 MNC
Fire Prevention Week
Fire Prevention Week is happening from October 9 through October 15. And the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association, to encourage Hoosier to plan ahead, in the case of a house fire. They say that new homes can burn faster, because of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Rising Costs, Labor Shortages Limiting Farm Expansion Projects
Rising production costs, supply-chain issues and labor shortages are all affecting Indiana farmers. These issues may also be keeping producers from expanding their farm operations. Mike North of Ever.Ag says the uncertainty of the economy is causing a lot of livestock and dairy producers to re-think plans of expansion. “In...
95.3 MNC
Tuesday is the deadline for Indiana voter registration
Tuesday, October 11, is the deadline for voter registration in Indiana. If you are uncertain about your status, you can visit Indiana Voters dot com. In-person early voting begins on Wednesday and stays open November 7. All registered Indiana voters can vote early in-person but will need to bring a...
95.3 MNC
Postal workers brace for rush of holiday packages, letters
The U.S. Postal Service is hiring 28,000 seasonal employees ahead of the surge in end-of-year holiday letters and packages for facilities in Michigan and across the country. For what is called the “peak season,” the Postal Service plans to add 250 processing machines as well as an additional 1,000 truck drivers, letter carriers and processing team members.
95.3 MNC
The Push for More Students to Consider Land Surveying Careers
There are a growing number of careers that are connected to the ag industry – including careers in land surveying. The average of age of land surveyors is 57, so there certainly is a huge need for more young folks to become skilled land surveyors as existing surveyors decide to retire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
AG Rokita warns Hoosiers about an increase in government imposter scams
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says there has been a rise in robocall frauds with scammers who claim to represent government agencies. They claim to be calling from the Social Security Administration, the IRS, Medicare or others but are later exposed as scammers. Many of the initial contacts start with a seemingly harmless text, call or email but can result in a loss of money and/or personal information.
Comments / 0