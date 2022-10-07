ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa SWAT Team Saves Children from Neighbor’s Apartment

The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Special Response Team liberated two children from the apartment of a neighbor who would not let them leave Sunday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers were called to the Path of Tuscaloosa on 31st Street just before noon, where two residents said they had allowed their children to stay overnight with their 23-year-old neighbor, Dasha Sharnell Bishop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
