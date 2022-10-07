Read full article on original website
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Tuscaloosa SWAT Team Saves Children from Neighbor’s Apartment
The Tuscaloosa Police Department's Special Response Team liberated two children from the apartment of a neighbor who would not let them leave Sunday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the department, said officers were called to the Path of Tuscaloosa on 31st Street just before noon, where two residents said they had allowed their children to stay overnight with their 23-year-old neighbor, Dasha Sharnell Bishop.
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
Tuscaloosa Police Save Man Who Threatened to Jump Off Overpass Bridge
Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are receiving praise after saving a man who allegedly threatened to jump from an overpass bridge Monday night. According to a post on TPD's Facebook page, officers responded to the bridge on University Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center and found a man who climbed over the overpass railing.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Your Daily News Outlook: 10/6
-- 2) The next Alabama legislative session doesn’t begin until March but advocacy group Alabama Arise has already set their agenda for change. Among the issue they are pushing are adequate budgets for human service agencies, removing tax from groceries, voting rights, criminal justice reform public transportation, pay day and title lending reform and death penalty reform. The GOP controlled legislature has indicated willingness to debate removing the grocery tax.
Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell
Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Fan-Favorite Cocktail at Session Returns to Benefit Tuscaloosa’s Hank Poore Foundation
A Tuscaloosa cocktail bar is bringing back a mixed drink this month that will benefit a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with disabilities. Throughout October, patrons at Session Cocktails can order 'The Hank,' which features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime, passion fruit, ginger, soda, and mint.
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
City Leaders, Terry Saban Cut Ribbon on Tuscaloosa’s River District Park
City leaders and Bama football matriarch Terry Saban cut a ceremonial ribbon at downtown Tuscaloosa's River District Park Thursday morning, officially opening the area's newest attraction to the public. The park is the first of many collaborations between the Saban family and the City, using funds from its Elevate Tuscaloosa...
Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications
Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
How Did Alabama Rank on the Best Foodie Cities in America List?
I think we have some great spots across Alabama when it comes to being a foodie. Warning, I’m a self-proclaimed foodie. Click here to check out my “Bite This!” foodie reviews. What is a Foodie?. To me, a foodie is someone that loves food and willing to...
King’s Kitchen Upcoming Dine & Donate to Benefit Cancer Patients
King's Kitchen is partnering with Fight 4 Cure Inc. in October for a Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser. This southern restaurant known for its savory home-cooked meals is hosting a “Dine & Donate.”. "We are excited to partner with Fight 4 Cure Inc. to provide support and raise funds for...
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
