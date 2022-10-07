Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal
MIDLAND, Tx. (CNN) -- ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late...
Biden administration proposes new rule that could upend "gig" work
The Biden administration is proposing a rule that could result in more "gig" workers being considered full-time employees, a potentially major shift in the nation's labor laws that could disrupt ride-sharing, delivery, construction and other companies that employ independent contractors. The draft rule, to be formally published on Thursday, is...
BBC
Cost of living: Disabled man tells of winter food price fears
"No one should have to live like this", Ed, a disabled man from Cheshire told the BBC as he raised fears over the ability to afford food this winter. The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said soaring energy bills had left him unable to use electrical equipment to ease his condition.
Patagonia Alleges Fishy Business Over Trademarked Trout
Patagonia is taking Walmart to court over the design of one of its shirts. The outdoor retailer, never shy about publicly protecting its trademarked logo, has sued the retail giant and one of its apparel suppliers for claims including trademark infringement, copyright infringement and unfair competition. Patagonia’s complaint filed in a California district court names both Walmart and New York-based lifestyle apparel brand Robin Ruth USA as defendants. Robin Ruth has produced and sold apparel bearing what Patagonia calls “nearly identical” copies of its P-6 Trout logo and artwork, replacing the “Patagonia” trademark with the word “Montana.” Walmart has purchased and...
RELATED PEOPLE
MoneyWatch: How likely is an upcoming recession?
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase is warning of a possible recession in six to nine months. The head of economic analytics for Morning Consult, Scott Brave, joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his thoughts on the comments and the impact a recession could have on everyday Americans.
Stock market erases early gains after IMF economic report
It was a relatively flat day on Wall Street following the release of the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook. Kristin Myers, editor in chief of The Balance, joins CBS News with more on what's moving the markets.
CBS News
The biggest and best deals at the surprise Amazon Prime Day-like event, the Prime Early Access Sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Attention holiday shoppers: Amazon's early Black Friday sale is officially on! Named the Prime Early Access Sale, the event offers...
Amazon Prime Day: How to get a good deal during the October promotion
Amazon is kicking off its two-day Prime Early Access sale on Tuesday, with the retailer offering discounts on products ranging from Peloton to KitchenAid appliances. But before buying, it's key that you do your research to make sure that deal is as good as it looks. The promotion is Amazon's...
CBS News
561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0