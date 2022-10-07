ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
ELECTRONICS
gcimagazine.com

Report: Sephora Stores Reopen in Russia as Ile de Beauté

Former Sephora stores have reopened in Russia as lle de Beauté, offering a wide range of international brands, according to Reuters. The rebranding is part of Russia's changing retail space as companies have exited over the Ukraine conflict. As previously reported in July 2022, LVMH announced that Sephora had...
BUSINESS
gcimagazine.com

KraveBeauty Repurposes Product Waste for Matcha Hemp Body Wash

KraveBeauty has announced its Waste Me Not campaign, which features more than $1.5 million of repurposed product waste converted into a limited-edition Matcha Hemp Body Wash. After beginning production on a reformulated version of the Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, KraveBeauty had to reject more than 1,200 gallons of product bulk that didn’t meet its standards.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency President Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference. “We deeply apologize for our failure to live up to the expectations” of local officials and those who were involved in the development of the satellites, Yamakawa said, pledging to assist in the investigation into the cause of the failure. JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit. JAXA said the rocket and payloads were believed to have fallen into the sea east of the Philippines.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gcimagazine.com

Sustainable packaging solutions for all brands and formulas

It’s no easy task finding packaging that answers to all formulas’ needs while being respectful to the planet. Quadpack offers a wide range of packs in wood, PCR and glass, committed to reduced environmental impact and for all brands. We invite you to discover some of our sustainable favorites:
BEAUTY & FASHION
gcimagazine.com

Bloomeffects Launches Royal Tulip Petal Polish

Bloomeffects has launched its Royal Tulip Petal Polish, which offers physical, chemical and enzymatic exfoliation to resurface the skin from head-to-toe. The product is said to boost lymphatic drainage and circulation, as well as reduce the appearance of dark spots. It reveals physically softer and brighter skin. The formula is...
SKIN CARE
Country
China
gcimagazine.com

Mibelle Biochemistry Expands Sustainable Portfolio with Mirexus Inc. Asset Deal

Mibelle Biochemistry has announced the completion of an asset deal with Mirexus Inc., a Canadian company that offers a sustainable plant-derived glycogen (phytoglycogen) known as PhytoSpherix (INCI: Glycogen), as well as EnerZea (INCI: Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract), Adveen (INCI: Not Provided) and Susttain (INCI: Not Provided) for use in personal care products.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules

BEIJING — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
CHINA

