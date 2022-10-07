Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more
Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.Kicking off today with deals dropping until Wednesday, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Sephora Stores Reopen in Russia as Ile de Beauté
Former Sephora stores have reopened in Russia as lle de Beauté, offering a wide range of international brands, according to Reuters. The rebranding is part of Russia's changing retail space as companies have exited over the Ukraine conflict. As previously reported in July 2022, LVMH announced that Sephora had...
gcimagazine.com
KraveBeauty Repurposes Product Waste for Matcha Hemp Body Wash
KraveBeauty has announced its Waste Me Not campaign, which features more than $1.5 million of repurposed product waste converted into a limited-edition Matcha Hemp Body Wash. After beginning production on a reformulated version of the Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser, KraveBeauty had to reject more than 1,200 gallons of product bulk that didn’t meet its standards.
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency said a rocket carrying eight satellites failed just after liftoff Wednesday and had to be aborted by a self-destruction command, in the country’s first failed rocket launch in nearly 20 years. The Epsilon-6 rocket was not in the right position to orbit around the Earth and its flight had to be aborted less than seven minutes after takeoff from the Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Japanese prefecture of Kagoshima, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency President Hiroshi Yamakawa told an online news conference. “We deeply apologize for our failure to live up to the expectations” of local officials and those who were involved in the development of the satellites, Yamakawa said, pledging to assist in the investigation into the cause of the failure. JAXA officials said the agency sent a self-destruction signal after deciding the rocket was not able to fly safely and enter a planned orbit. JAXA said the rocket and payloads were believed to have fallen into the sea east of the Philippines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Solomon Island police officers head to China for training
SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A group of 32 police officers from the South Pacific nation of Solomon Islands has flown to China to train in policing techniques and improve their understanding of Chinese culture, the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force said in a statement.
gcimagazine.com
Sustainable packaging solutions for all brands and formulas
It’s no easy task finding packaging that answers to all formulas’ needs while being respectful to the planet. Quadpack offers a wide range of packs in wood, PCR and glass, committed to reduced environmental impact and for all brands. We invite you to discover some of our sustainable favorites:
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
gcimagazine.com
Bloomeffects Launches Royal Tulip Petal Polish
Bloomeffects has launched its Royal Tulip Petal Polish, which offers physical, chemical and enzymatic exfoliation to resurface the skin from head-to-toe. The product is said to boost lymphatic drainage and circulation, as well as reduce the appearance of dark spots. It reveals physically softer and brighter skin. The formula is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gcimagazine.com
Mibelle Biochemistry Expands Sustainable Portfolio with Mirexus Inc. Asset Deal
Mibelle Biochemistry has announced the completion of an asset deal with Mirexus Inc., a Canadian company that offers a sustainable plant-derived glycogen (phytoglycogen) known as PhytoSpherix (INCI: Glycogen), as well as EnerZea (INCI: Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract), Adveen (INCI: Not Provided) and Susttain (INCI: Not Provided) for use in personal care products.
UK economy unexpectedly shrinks in August, falls by 0.3%
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, according to official data which underscored the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.
UK economy shrinks in August; pound rises on hopes of bond-buying extension – business live
Business group says 0.3% fall in monthly GDP is ‘warning sign that economy already stalling before market turmoil of recent weeks’
Elon Musk is selling a perfume called 'Burnt Hair' for $100 a bottle. His company describes it as 'the essence of repugnant desire.'
"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
Toyota opens new Myanmar plant put on hold following coup
TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday it had begun assembling cars at a new plant in Myanmar that was put on hold for more than 19 months after a military coup and during the coronavirus pandemic.
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
BEIJING — (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
Not 'lying flat': China to persist with tough COVID policies
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China will persist with its COVID-19 policies to guard against new coronavirus strains and the risks they bring, the official newspaper of the Communist Party warned in a commentary for the third straight day, crushing hopes of any near-term easing.
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
Comments / 0