World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Xilam Animation
Xilam Animation’s first-ever CGI slapstick comedy, Karate Sheep is a non-verbal series that follows a sheep named Trico who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. “Slapstick comedies are a core part of our company’s legacy and DNA, so we’re excited to be...
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Pink Parrot Media
Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Global Screen
Hostage is a six-part thriller on offer from Global Screen, a Telepool brand, that features a wide-ranging perspective on a multicultural Europe trapped in the long shadow of the war on terror. In the sequel to Stockholm Requiem, a plane is hijacked and a criminologist is tasked with figuring out...
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Played With Puppies, And I'm Obsessed
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
This Fascinating Reddit Thread Is All About Past Experiences That Completely Changed These People From The Way They Were
Sometimes things happen in life that not only deeply impact us in the moment, but also forever change how we deal with and think about things moving forward.
World Screen News
Alyssa Milano Headlining MIPCOM WGE Power Lunch
Actor, producer, activist and entrepreneur Alyssa Milano is set to attend MIPCOM with A+E Networks, headlining the Women in Global Entertainment (WGE) Power Lunch. “Stronger Together” is the theme for this year’s WGE Power Lunch, which is marking its tenth anniversary at MIPCOM. In her keynote, Milano will touch upon her recently sealed first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. The partnership demonstrates A+E’s mission to ensure representation of women behind and in front of the camera.
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
18 Movies To Watch If You Love Halloween But Hate Scary Movies
Halloween is the spookiest time of year, but this list is for people who are looking to avoid scares at all costs.
Mikhail Memorial Lecture to feature mother-daughter poet-artists
Mother-daughter poet-artists Adele Ne Jame and Melissa Chimera will present the University of Toledo’s 22nd annual Maryse and Ramzy Mikhail Memorial Lecture, UT announced. The free, public lecture titled The Lebanese Diaspora, Loss and Recovery, a Personal Retrospective is 7 p.m. Oct. 18, in the law center McQuade Auditorium. The event, which is to include a recitation of Ne Jame’s poetry and images from Chimera’s paintings, is set to be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel. Hawaii natives, they combine their expertise to represent species extinction, globalization and human migration. Their work has been displayed at the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates International Biennial in 2009 and most recently at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Mich. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating. Event parking is available in area 12, UT said. A visitor parking permit is required to park on campus at all times. A temporary visitor permit can be purchased online via parkutoledo.com in advance of the event, UT said.
40 Highly Anticipated Young Adult Books Releasing This Fall
Sweater weather + these new releases? A perfect combo.
World Screen News
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Lands Renewal
Ahead of its February premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has received a second season order. Disney Branded Television announced the renewal at New York Comic Con, where it also debuted a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White.
World Screen News
International Drama Screenings Festival Now Live
Thanks in large part to the global streaming platforms, the business of international drama is booming. From Scandi noir to Turkish family dramas, German historical epics to Filipino fantasy series, you’ll find an abundance of non-English-language scripted series on offer at MIPCOM. We’ve highlighted a selection below. Visit...
This 3-Step Method For Creating A Capsule Wardrobe (Without Buying All New Stuff) Is Going Viral On Instagram, And It's Really Smart
It works with whatever is already in your closet right now.
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
Regular People Are Sharing Their Funniest Celeb Encounter Stories, And They'll Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
World Screen News
The Handmaid’s Tale S5 Set for Channel 4, Prime Video U.K.
The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to co-premiere on Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K. later this year. All four seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland and on Channel 4’s All 4 on-demand service.
