Mother-daughter poet-artists Adele Ne Jame and Melissa Chimera will present the University of Toledo’s 22nd annual Maryse and Ramzy Mikhail Memorial Lecture, UT announced. The free, public lecture titled The Lebanese Diaspora, Loss and Recovery, a Personal Retrospective is 7 p.m. Oct. 18, in the law center McQuade Auditorium. The event, which is to include a recitation of Ne Jame’s poetry and images from Chimera’s paintings, is set to be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel. Hawaii natives, they combine their expertise to represent species extinction, globalization and human migration. Their work has been displayed at the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates International Biennial in 2009 and most recently at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Mich. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating. Event parking is available in area 12, UT said. A visitor parking permit is required to park on campus at all times. A temporary visitor permit can be purchased online via parkutoledo.com in advance of the event, UT said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 12 MINUTES AGO