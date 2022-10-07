ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Screen News

MIPCOM Spotlight: Xilam Animation

Xilam Animation’s first-ever CGI slapstick comedy, Karate Sheep is a non-verbal series that follows a sheep named Trico who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. “Slapstick comedies are a core part of our company’s legacy and DNA, so we’re excited to be...
TV SERIES
World Screen News

MIPCOM Spotlight: Pink Parrot Media

Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.
TV & VIDEOS
World Screen News

MIPCOM Spotlight: Global Screen

Hostage is a six-part thriller on offer from Global Screen, a Telepool brand, that features a wide-ranging perspective on a multicultural Europe trapped in the long shadow of the war on terror. In the sequel to Stockholm Requiem, a plane is hijacked and a criminologist is tasked with figuring out...
TV & VIDEOS
World Screen News

Alyssa Milano Headlining MIPCOM WGE Power Lunch

Actor, producer, activist and entrepreneur Alyssa Milano is set to attend MIPCOM with A+E Networks, headlining the Women in Global Entertainment (WGE) Power Lunch. “Stronger Together” is the theme for this year’s WGE Power Lunch, which is marking its tenth anniversary at MIPCOM. In her keynote, Milano will touch upon her recently sealed first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. The partnership demonstrates A+E’s mission to ensure representation of women behind and in front of the camera.
CELEBRITIES
The Blade

Mikhail Memorial Lecture to feature mother-daughter poet-artists

Mother-daughter poet-artists Adele Ne Jame and Melissa Chimera will present the University of Toledo’s 22nd annual Maryse and Ramzy Mikhail Memorial Lecture, UT announced. The free, public lecture titled The Lebanese Diaspora, Loss and Recovery, a Personal Retrospective is 7 p.m. Oct. 18, in the law center McQuade Auditorium. The event, which is to include a recitation of Ne Jame’s poetry and images from Chimera’s paintings, is set to be livestreamed on the university’s YouTube channel. Hawaii natives, they combine their expertise to represent species extinction, globalization and human migration. Their work has been displayed at the Sharjah, United Arab Emirates International Biennial in 2009 and most recently at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Mich. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with first-come, first-served seating. Event parking is available in area 12, UT said. A visitor parking permit is required to park on campus at all times. A temporary visitor permit can be purchased online via parkutoledo.com in advance of the event, UT said.
TOLEDO, OH
World Screen News

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Lands Renewal

Ahead of its February premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has received a second season order. Disney Branded Television announced the renewal at New York Comic Con, where it also debuted a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White.
TV SERIES
World Screen News

International Drama Screenings Festival Now Live

Thanks in large part to the global streaming platforms, the business of international drama is booming. From Scandi noir to Turkish family dramas, German historical epics to Filipino fantasy series, you’ll find an abundance of non-English-language scripted series on offer at MIPCOM. We’ve highlighted a selection below. Visit...
MOVIES
World Screen News

The Handmaid’s Tale S5 Set for Channel 4, Prime Video U.K.

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to co-premiere on Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K. later this year. All four seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland and on Channel 4’s All 4 on-demand service.
TV SERIES

