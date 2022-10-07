Read full article on original website
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Pink Parrot Media
Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.
World Screen News
MIPCOM Spotlight: Xilam Animation
Xilam Animation’s first-ever CGI slapstick comedy, Karate Sheep is a non-verbal series that follows a sheep named Trico who loves to share new objects and ideas with the rest of the flock. “Slapstick comedies are a core part of our company’s legacy and DNA, so we’re excited to be...
World Screen News
Krapopolis Scores Early Renewal from FOX Entertainment
FOX Entertainment has ordered a second season of its brand-new animated comedy Krapopolis, from Dan Harmon (co-creator of Rick and Morty), ahead of its introduction to buyers at MIPCOM. Set in mythical Ancient Greece, Krapopolis tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their...
World Screen News
International Drama Screenings Festival Now Live
Thanks in large part to the global streaming platforms, the business of international drama is booming. From Scandi noir to Turkish family dramas, German historical epics to Filipino fantasy series, you’ll find an abundance of non-English-language scripted series on offer at MIPCOM. We’ve highlighted a selection below. Visit...
World Screen News
BBC Studios NHU Pacts with James Reed, Underdog Films
BBC Studios Natural History Unit has entered into a one-year development pact with Underdog Films and its founder, James Reed, who directed the Academy Award-winning My Octopus Teacher. Underdog Films, which Reed leads with his creative partner, Matt Houghton, also produced Jago—A Life Underwater and Chasing Ocean Giants. It currently...
World Screen News
Alyssa Milano Headlining MIPCOM WGE Power Lunch
Actor, producer, activist and entrepreneur Alyssa Milano is set to attend MIPCOM with A+E Networks, headlining the Women in Global Entertainment (WGE) Power Lunch. “Stronger Together” is the theme for this year’s WGE Power Lunch, which is marking its tenth anniversary at MIPCOM. In her keynote, Milano will touch upon her recently sealed first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. The partnership demonstrates A+E’s mission to ensure representation of women behind and in front of the camera.
World Screen News
WorldScreenings: ABS-CBN Corporation
Bringing content from the Philippines out to the global market, ABS-CBN Corporation arrives at MIPCOM with the momentum of healthy gains at the company to power its international sales. “We continuously build meaningful partnerships with global OTT platforms, including Netflix, Viu, Amazon and YouTube, among others, to bring our content...
World Screen News
The Handmaid’s Tale S5 Set for Channel 4, Prime Video U.K.
The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to co-premiere on Prime Video and Channel 4 in the U.K. later this year. All four seasons of the series are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland and on Channel 4’s All 4 on-demand service.
