Pink Parrot Media’s Butterfly Academy series is based on the feature film Butterfly Tale, and the same group of directors and scriptwriters worked on both. “This guarantees us an incredible quality of 3D animation as well as dynamic and funny scripts without overlooking the sensitivity with which physical handicaps are treated, with a main character who was born with an undeveloped wing and is therefore unable to fly,” says Begoña Esteban, head of international TV sales and acquisitions.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO