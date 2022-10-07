KINGS POINT, N.Y. -- The Yale Bulldogs earned second place at the Round 1A Atlantic Coast Championship Qualifier. The coed sailing team battled it out at the ACC qualifiers in Kings Point, N.Y., this weekend, ultimately coming away in second after a very close weekend of racing. Conditions on Saturday were mixed with medium and puffy breeze out of the northwest of roughly 10 to 15 knots. The team was winning the event after the first day and eight races in each division. On Sunday the wind came from the west at roughly nine to 12 knots, building over the course of the day to the high teens. Pressures came down all parts of the course, making each race different. The Bulldogs were overtaken by the Harvard Crimson part way through the day but worked their way back up to a 14 point lead going into the last races in A and B division. However, in the final races of the day the Bulldogs were not able to maintain their lead, finishing the day in second place. The top nine teams will compete later this season at the Atlantic Coast Championships.

KINGS POINT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO