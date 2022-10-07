ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Men's Golf Completes Play at Georgetown Intercollegiate

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – The Yale men's golf team finished fourth at the Georgetown Intercollegiate at Liberty National Golf Club. Over two days and three rounds, the team shot 879 (293, 295, and 291), which put them in fourth behind Duke, Boston College, and Penn State. The individual field...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bulldogs Travel to UMass Lowell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – After an impressive 3-1 victory at defending Ivy League champion Princeton on Saturday, it is right back to work for the Yale men's soccer team. The Bulldogs travel to UMass Lowell on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Paolo Carroll had a big afternoon to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bulldogs Qualify for Atlantic Coast Championship

KINGS POINT, N.Y. -- The Yale Bulldogs earned second place at the Round 1A Atlantic Coast Championship Qualifier. The coed sailing team battled it out at the ACC qualifiers in Kings Point, N.Y., this weekend, ultimately coming away in second after a very close weekend of racing. Conditions on Saturday were mixed with medium and puffy breeze out of the northwest of roughly 10 to 15 knots. The team was winning the event after the first day and eight races in each division. On Sunday the wind came from the west at roughly nine to 12 knots, building over the course of the day to the high teens. Pressures came down all parts of the course, making each race different. The Bulldogs were overtaken by the Harvard Crimson part way through the day but worked their way back up to a 14 point lead going into the last races in A and B division. However, in the final races of the day the Bulldogs were not able to maintain their lead, finishing the day in second place. The top nine teams will compete later this season at the Atlantic Coast Championships.
KINGS POINT, NY
Women's Golf Readies for the Ivy Intercollegiate

Baltusrol Golf Club (Springfield, N.J.) The Yale women's golf team will head south to Springfield, N.J. for the inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Tournament. The Bulldogs will be one of 12 teams at the Ivy Intercollegiate, which features all six Ivy League programs (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, and Yale) and six programs from the Atlantic Coast Conference with Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, and North Carolina State all set to compete.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ

