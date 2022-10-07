Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Mibelle Biochemistry Expands Sustainable Portfolio with Mirexus Inc. Asset Deal
Mibelle Biochemistry has announced the completion of an asset deal with Mirexus Inc., a Canadian company that offers a sustainable plant-derived glycogen (phytoglycogen) known as PhytoSpherix (INCI: Glycogen), as well as EnerZea (INCI: Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract), Adveen (INCI: Not Provided) and Susttain (INCI: Not Provided) for use in personal care products.
Eutelsat sees OneWeb merger boosting yearly sales to $2 billion by 2027
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Eutelsat Communications (ETL.PA), the world's third-biggest satellite operator by revenue, said on Wednesday it expected its planned tie-up with Britain's OneWeb to boost annual sales to 2 billion euros ($1.95 billion) by 2027.
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat.
Philips expects profit to drop with $1.3 billion hit to sleep business
AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a charge of 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.
Comments / 0