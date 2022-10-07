Mibelle Biochemistry has announced the completion of an asset deal with Mirexus Inc., a Canadian company that offers a sustainable plant-derived glycogen (phytoglycogen) known as PhytoSpherix (INCI: Glycogen), as well as EnerZea (INCI: Zea Mays (Corn) Kernel Extract), Adveen (INCI: Not Provided) and Susttain (INCI: Not Provided) for use in personal care products.

